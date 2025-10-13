PrideNverDies
Roach Jr retired this man
It's a cash out fight for himDid he win?
Gosh, I cant give any explanation to why this paul shit matters.
I'm not sure it's a fake retirement. He's been talking about leaving the sport for a while and that was before Roach exposed him. Actually retiring to avoid the Roach rematch and taking this last "fight" (exhibition) against Jake Paul as a cash out may be his plan here.A fake retirement to help sell a fake fight is the definition of the integrity that he suggests boxing is so badly lacking.
I just broke down for you why he might actually retire. No George W. Bush GIF necessary.Imagine following combat sports for this many years and watching nearly every cunt who has ever existed claim they will retire early, only for a total of about two of them to actually do it. And STILL taking one of them at their word.
I just broke down for you why he might actually retire. No George W. Bush GIF necessary.
Again, he may be serious this time. It'd be an opportune time to do it for multiple reasons some of which I've already highlighted. Here's a couple more for you though. Loma is retired, so that fight's never going to happen, and unfortunately for Tank the Saudis control the sport now. Tank won't play ball with them because they'll actually put him in tough which we know that he's against.And I broke down why it is particularly naive and silly to think that. You can thank me for this advice when Tank has his next fight after this fake one.
Do the job for Jake and leave with his bag
It might be that he's giving himself additional time to make his final decision. There's no real reason for him to stick around. What I see appears to be a cash out against Jake Paul. It's a highly unusual "fight" to make. Why take a circus fight now? Even if he does stick around, the public will expect him to rematch Roach. He's not going to want to do it.People who are serious about retiring do so after their last fight, like immediately after. They don’t go “Hey, I’m still gonna be active for 8 more weeks so keep those offers coming!”
why not right after? these guys are goofy today.