  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

German Twin Brothers Swapping Places Mid-Event

50koruny

50koruny

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
70
Reaction score
131
Interesting news from Germany.

The twins swapped places during the fight and won it in the end.
I guess they were inspired by the movie The Prestige.

During a recent MMA tournament in Germany, one fighter secretly swapped places with his identical twin brother mid-event to compete in a bout, this is Joshua Homberg and Jeremias.
Click to expand...

The Twin Brothers deception was uncovered after the fight concluded. According to reports from multiple outlets, the twins managed to fool the crowd, officials, and even their opponent during the fight. The switch was orchestrated in secret, with one brother stepping into the cage while pretending to be his sibling.
Click to expand...

https://www.lowkickmma.com/german-t...ma-scandal-by-swapping-places-mid-tournament/
 
This happened in GMC. The promotor from GMC was complaining about OKTAGON trying to come in to Germany and trying to take over the sport there and that he was going to stop them or something along that line lol.
 
How does that even happen without anyone noticing it? Someone have the lights turned off before the switcheroo? I can't imagine it was as simple as pretending to be the other brother and simply swapping places.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mbetz1981
Kakutogi Road: The Complete History of MMA Volume 84 "Paradigm Shift" (Total History of UFC-1)
Replies
17
Views
277
Mbetz1981
Mbetz1981

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,787
Messages
56,987,963
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top