German Twin Brothers Swapping Places Mid-Event

50koruny
Apr 27, 2019
Interesting news from Germany.
The twins swapped places during the fight and won it in the end.
I guess they were inspired by the movie The Prestige.
https://www.lowkickmma.com/german-t...ma-scandal-by-swapping-places-mid-tournament/
During a recent MMA tournament in Germany, one fighter secretly swapped places with his identical twin brother mid-event to compete in a bout, this is Joshua Homberg and Jeremias.
The Twin Brothers deception was uncovered after the fight concluded. According to reports from multiple outlets, the twins managed to fool the crowd, officials, and even their opponent during the fight. The switch was orchestrated in secret, with one brother stepping into the cage while pretending to be his sibling.
