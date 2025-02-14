  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International German Defence Minister slams JD Vance’s speech on Europe’s open borders as ‘unacceptable’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,648
Reaction score
2,854
JD Vance delivered the speech in front of European leaders at a security summit in Munich, where just yesterday an Afghan migrant ploughed his car into a crowd of 30+ people.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,404
Messages
56,895,997
Members
175,451
Latest member
MacKee

Share this page

Back
Top