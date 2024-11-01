Germaine de Randamie

The UFC needs a legitimate 145 WMMA division
This woman is a prime example
There’s lots of thick strong women like her that can cut to 145’
Atom weight or Featherweight?
Who wants to watch 2 - 100lb women fight? That’s like two children fighting - 145 women have ko power
Iron Lady had a good career - 46 kickboxing wins, 30 ko’s and fought for the UFC title twice

Respect
 
There are not enough women for 145. Almost all 145ers and 155ers in the world can make 135 under the right conditions.
 
