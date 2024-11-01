Germaine de Randamie

The UFC needs a legitimate 145 WMMA division

This woman is a prime example

There’s lots of thick strong women like her that can cut to 145’

Atom weight or Featherweight?

Who wants to watch 2 - 100lb women fight? That’s like two children fighting - 145 women have ko power

Iron Lady had a good career - 46 kickboxing wins, 30 ko’s and fought for the UFC title twice



Respect