Germaine de Randamie

Vampire life
Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 5,212
- Reaction score
- 4,565
The UFC needs a legitimate 145 WMMA division
This woman is a prime example
There’s lots of thick strong women like her that can cut to 145’
Atom weight or Featherweight?
Who wants to watch 2 - 100lb women fight? That’s like two children fighting - 145 women have ko power
Iron Lady had a good career - 46 kickboxing wins, 30 ko’s and fought for the UFC title twice
Respect
