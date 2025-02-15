  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Geriatric FL Announces Frank Mir vs. Fabrício Werdum

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
1,805
Reaction score
1,554
1739583019907.png

An interesting fight that didn't happen at the time, but will happen now and even now, it's interesting.


In theory, Werdum submits him, but we'll see.
 
Last edited:
frank-mir-listen.gif
 
Good lord. I thought Romero vs Shogun was bad.
 
An interesting fight that didn't happen at the time, but will happen now and even now, it's interesting. In theory, Werdum submits him, but we'll see.
 
