Gerald Meerscharet

Dude needs to hang 'em up. There's no fight in him anymore. He folds with no resistance like some lingerie.
 
meerkat shart needed to go awhile ago..

.. i think the PFL is gonna get a mid at best, many times defeated guy
 
Needs to retire. I'm pretty sure he teaches bjj, and he should stick with that.
 
He's done.
Fights, like he was ko'ed right before entering the cage.
He does not know, what is going on.
 
IveBeenHere4yrs said:
This dude is going to get cut. He should probably just go to CJI. He's not even putting a good performance in a losing fight.
I thought he actually put up a really good showing against RDR but that dudes a quitter so I'm not sure how much this means now.
 
