News Gerald Meerschaert vs Brad Tavares set for April 5th

Who wins?

Smells like a loser leaves town.. specially for Tavares.

Tavares vs Weidman 2 in GFL? Or Brad is too young...
 
Looks like a fairly straightforward win for Tavares on paper, but I'm gonna be brutally honest here... kinda struggling to care about this one.

These two would be better gatekeeping younger talent at this point.

Tavares in particular seems to be skirting his gatekeeping duties, and I couldn't honestly tell you why. He doesn't appeal to me at all.
 
What a perfect Apexy fight. I'll go Gerald by decision, simply by being more active on the feet. Maybe hits a takedown or 2.
 
Brad doesn't get tired like some of the other guys Mir Shart has faced so unless he can sub him early, Brad will probably eek out a decision but it'll be a shit fight to watch.
 
DrRodentia said:
It would be hard for me to imagine a less consequential fight.
I was just quickly scanning the UFC roster for potentially less consequential fights and landed on the welterweight division. Went with:

Court McGee vs Tim Means

and

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

And bugger me, they literally just ran both fights <lol> <lol> <lol>
 
Siver! said:
I was just quickly scanning the UFC roster for potentially less consequential fights and landed on the welterweight division. Went with:

Court McGee vs Tim Means

and

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

And bugger me, they literally just ran both fights <lol> <lol> <lol>
I actually like, Gerald, too. He pulls wins out of his ass. It's fun. But what is the point of putting two aging gatekeepers up against each other? Brad will almost certainly win and be the higher unranked gatekeeper, solidifying Gerald's role as gatekeeper to the gatekeepers.
 
DrRodentia said:
I actually like, Gerald, too. He pulls wins out of his ass. It's fun. But what is the point of putting two aging gatekeepers up against each other? Brad will almost certainly win and be the higher unranked gatekeeper, solidifying Gerald's role as gatekeeper to the gatekeepers.
Bang on, man.

I like Gerald too, and I like that he fights rookies from time to time.

Tavares doesn't, though, and honestly I find that very strange!
 
ShartChads, we’re so back.

3rd round sub.
 
Tavares looks like a big scary samoan guy, but he might be the most boring fighter in MMA history

.... wolf tickets
 
Tavares has been fighting for a long time already
 
