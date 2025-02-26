It would be hard for me to imagine a less consequential fight.
I actually like, Gerald, too. He pulls wins out of his ass. It's fun. But what is the point of putting two aging gatekeepers up against each other? Brad will almost certainly win and be the higher unranked gatekeeper, solidifying Gerald's role as gatekeeper to the gatekeepers.I was just quickly scanning the UFC roster for potentially less consequential fights and landed on the welterweight division. Went with:
Court McGee vs Tim Means
and
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj
And bugger me, they literally just ran both fights
I actually like, Gerald, too. He pulls wins out of his ass. It's fun. But what is the point of putting two aging gatekeepers up against each other? Brad will almost certainly win and be the higher unranked gatekeeper, solidifying Gerald's role as gatekeeper to the gatekeepers.