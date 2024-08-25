Gerald Meerkat is no joke…further proves Khamzat’s greatness…

DiazSlap
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 624
- Reaction score
- 1,173
Gerald looked top notch in there both on the feet and of course on the ground.
Edmen seemed to have turned a corner lately but still got finished.
To think Chimaev just walked thru Gerald with such ease really shows how great he is.
Bobby Knuckles fans should be worried…very worried.
