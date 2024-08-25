Gerald Meerkat is no joke…further proves Khamzat’s greatness…

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
624
Reaction score
1,173
Gerald looked top notch in there both on the feet and of course on the ground.

Edmen seemed to have turned a corner lately but still got finished.

To think Chimaev just walked thru Gerald with such ease really shows how great he is.

Bobby Knuckles fans should be worried…very worried.
 
Meerschardt vs Khamzat 2 - winner fights for MW / LHW / WW title shot
 
Poor Edmen. He really did have potential but it was way too much too soon. Good for GM3 though, I've always been a fan.
 
Khamzat will come back and beat Rob and set up a fight with Dricus after he beats Strickland again.
 
Classic Shabaz and classic gm3 … odds were way off
 
Khamzat is one of the best fighters in the world. I don’t think he will reach his full potential due to inactivity..
 
