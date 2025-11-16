Gerald Meerkat and Beniel Dariush need to hang em up…Leon also.

Leon been managing to hide that chin forever, gonna be tough for him to keep going now
 
Gerald GOATsherd proved everyone everything and he can go.
60y.o. grey hair man gramps shouldnt be fighting in the first place.
Leon? I think we deserve more funny gifs and memes and he can bring it
Rumble in the jungle is Gerald is done.

Leon will get beat a couple more.times before he's done.

Beneil, should retire. I'd think missing weight and being faceplanted in 16 seconds should be the cue, but he may have a fight or two on his contract and likely gets those paydays before getting pasteurized
 
Nah, Masvidal couldn't even beat Nate "The Human Punching Bag" Diaz in boxing, Leon would work him.
Did you actually watch the boxing match? I did, Masvidal was robbed and it was expected because it was held in Nate’s hometown
 
Did you actually watch the boxing match? I did, Masvidal was robbed and it was expected because it was held in Nate’s hometown
I did watch and it was a close fight, not a robbery. My point still stands. He doesn't have the speed or reflexes anymore to beat someone like Leon. He'd just get outpointed.
 
I did watch and it was a close fight, not a robbery. My point still stands. He doesn't have the speed or reflexes anymore to beat someone like Leon. He'd just get outpointed.
We can agree to disagree on it being close. I think Masvidal would find Leon’s chin eventually, only a matter of time till he lands the ko shot
 
I like Dariush.

If he doesn't retire I hope they can give him some grapplers with pillow fists.
 
