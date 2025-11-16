Gerald Meerkat and Beniel Dariush need to hang em up…Leon also.

I mean, I still wouldn’t mind seeing Leon vs Mas somewhere on an undercard
Matricidal Kos him now for sure
Nah, Masvidal couldn't even beat Nate "The Human Punching Bag" Diaz in boxing, Leon would work him.
Did you actually watch the boxing match? I did, Masvidal was robbed and it was expected because it was held in Nate’s hometown
I did watch and it was a close fight, not a robbery. My point still stands. He doesn't have the speed or reflexes anymore to beat someone like Leon. He'd just get outpointed.
He would still get KO’d.I like Dariush.
If he doesn't retire I hope they can give him some grapplers with pillow fists.
