Consider this is a nation with a population of just over 3 million people (with approximately 1 million people living in the Diaspora) and look at the achievements...
On the 31st May, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia,r egarded as one of the best football/soccer wingers in the world and one of the greatest Georgian players of all time, scored PSG's fourth goal in their 5–0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final, securing the club's first-ever title in the competition He also became the first Georgian to score in a UEFA club competition final and only the second Georgian to win the Champions League, following Kakha Kaladze.
On the 7th June, Merab Dvalishvili made his second title defense of his UFC Bantamweight world title against Sean O'Malley in a rematch at UFC 316. He won the fight via a north-south choke submission at the end of the third round. This fight earned him his second Performance of the Night award, and his first finish in nearly 4 years. He extended his record for the most takedowns in UFC history (97), could be considered the greatest grappler in the sport at present, and is arguably the greatest 135lb fighter in UFC history.
On June 15th, Georgia won 3 gold medals at the 2025 World Judo Championshis, defeating the Republic of Korea to win the first-ever mixed team world gold by a nation other than Japan.
On June 28th, Former Featherweight Champion (who willingly vacated, so could be considered the lineal featherweight champ), Ilia Topuria faced former UFC Lightweight Champion and future HOF Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on June 28, 2025 at UFC 317. He defeated Oliveira by knockout at 2:27 of the first round to win the UFC Lightweight Championship, becoming the tenth multi-division champion in UFC history. This fight earned him his 6th Performance Bonus in his last 6 fights (5 POTN, 1 FOTN), extended his undefeated win streak to 17-0, (First two-division champion with an undefeated record), arguably cemented himself as the best striker in mma at present (and the best boxer to compete in MMA of all time) and arguably, grants him the no.1 spot on the lb4lb rankings, having completed the greatest 3 fight win streak in UFC history, KOing back to back to back 3 of the Top 30 greatest fighters to have competed within the UFC.
What do you think Sherbros, given the stage presents and the tiny size of Georgias population, has there ever been a country in history that has produced such high calibre athletes competing at the highest level, despite the tiny population size?
