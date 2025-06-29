Georgias historic last 30 days...

Consider this is a nation with a population of just over 3 million people (with approximately 1 million people living in the Diaspora) and look at the achievements...
On the 31st May, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia,r egarded as one of the best football/soccer wingers in the world and one of the greatest Georgian players of all time, scored PSG's fourth goal in their 5–0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final, securing the club's first-ever title in the competition He also became the first Georgian to score in a UEFA club competition final and only the second Georgian to win the Champions League, following Kakha Kaladze.
1751236360107.png

On the 7th June, Merab Dvalishvili made his second title defense of his UFC Bantamweight world title against Sean O'Malley in a rematch at UFC 316. He won the fight via a north-south choke submission at the end of the third round. This fight earned him his second Performance of the Night award, and his first finish in nearly 4 years. He extended his record for the most takedowns in UFC history (97), could be considered the greatest grappler in the sport at present, and is arguably the greatest 135lb fighter in UFC history.

1751236602158.png

On June 15th, Georgia won 3 gold medals at the 2025 World Judo Championshis, defeating the Republic of Korea to win the first-ever mixed team world gold by a nation other than Japan.
1751236777672.png

On June 28th, Former Featherweight Champion (who willingly vacated, so could be considered the lineal featherweight champ), Ilia Topuria faced former UFC Lightweight Champion and future HOF Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on June 28, 2025 at UFC 317. He defeated Oliveira by knockout at 2:27 of the first round to win the UFC Lightweight Championship, becoming the tenth multi-division champion in UFC history. This fight earned him his 6th Performance Bonus in his last 6 fights (5 POTN, 1 FOTN), extended his undefeated win streak to 17-0, (First two-division champion with an undefeated record), arguably cemented himself as the best striker in mma at present (and the best boxer to compete in MMA of all time) and arguably, grants him the no.1 spot on the lb4lb rankings, having completed the greatest 3 fight win streak in UFC history, KOing back to back to back 3 of the Top 30 greatest fighters to have competed within the UFC.
1751240668848.png

What do you think Sherbros, given the stage presents and the tiny size of Georgias population, has there ever been a country in history that has produced such high calibre athletes competing at the highest level, despite the tiny population size?
 
Didn't Levan Georgian arm wrestler cement hid legacy as most powerful arm wrestling champion as well this past month?



Georgia on a roll. Great call with the team Judo. Didn't know that.
 
Imagine if we were 50- 100 million

Georgians always were great warriors

We have won "didgori battle" where 55 000 georgians won against 200 000 seljuks
 
79ef6ad89722616a59432e74281e8de8.jpg

The women also <{1-15}>
 
you also forgot to mention Levan Saginashvili reestablishing his dominance as THE top SHW arm wrestler in the world a few days ago at East vs West.
main-qimg-c5ee5a47c7a4973b02d849a29297c4da-lq


also Lasha Talakhadze won another Gold medal at last year's Olympics for weight lifting, making it his 3rd Olympic Gold in a row.
images
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
you also forgot to mention Levan Saginashvili reestablishing his dominance as THE top SHW arm wrestler in the world a few days ago at East vs West.
main-qimg-c5ee5a47c7a4973b02d849a29297c4da-lq


also Lasha Talakhadze won another Gold medal at last year's Olympics for weight lifting, making it his 3rd Olympic Gold in a row.
images
Click to expand...
Great mention
 
Croatia. Norway is considered number 1 because they dominate nordic sports that most countries do not participate in. Slovenia is also good. But kudos to Georgia, you guys are beasts.
 
Another let's be proud of something a total stranger did, who lives inside the same border.
If you got nothing else, take ownership of somebody else....
 
Click to expand...
Leaving out Levan maintaining his number 1 spot in armwrestling after besmirching Ermes.
 
Inferiority complex of a small country syndrome

Notice me world, i exist

i kid i kid... u hairy mountain people are cool
 
At the last Olympics New Zealand won 10 gold medals and 20 overall to Georgia's 3 and 7 from a population only 1/3rd larger.

Based on Shitdog logic of fellating random countries for their supposed athletic accomplishments, then we have to accept that this is the true face of sporting excellence:


images
 
Harlekin said:
Another let's be proud of something a total stranger did, who lives inside the same border.
If you got nothing else, take ownership of somebody else....
Click to expand...

.......or who had to leave those borders to attain success.
 
Similar threads

