It is crazy how in very short times countries establish themselves in MMA. Georgia was a non entity in MMA, now all of a sudden they have two concurrent champions.

In like a year the Dagestanis popped onto the scene.

We had 3 Mexican champions with a year (Yair as interim)

We had 3 African champions all at one time very quickly.



Take a guess, where's the next country that will establish itself?