  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Georgia has surpassed Dagestan on MMA ladder

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,991
Reaction score
23,591
Damn I'm not even Georgian but 2 guys in the top 5 pound 4 pound in the world, that's pretty massive for a nation that was nowhere on the MMA scene only a few years ago.

And shut up all you hater morons about to claim that Ilia is Spanish or German or whatever.

These guys must be absolute rockstars back home.

Untitled-design-2024-02-18T212525.141.webp





Honorable mention to Brazil for Poatan and Pantoja who are a close second at the moment.
 
Topuria has a huge identity crisis, bro just cannot decide if he is Georgian or Spanish lmao. As for your opinion, that's all it is. Your opinion. Facts are that Dagestani MMA is way ahead of Georgia and will not be surpassed anytime soon. And obviously Ilia has nothing for Islam, he'd get mauled like the rest of em.
 
Georgia is full of beasts
Great strength country, armwrestling, weightlifting etc

Also good at judo
They are hard fuckers
 
TheEagle-22 said:
Topuria has a huge identity crisis, bro just cannot decide if he is Georgian or Spanish lmao. As for your opinion, that's all it is. Your opinion. Facts are that Dagestani MMA is way ahead of Georgia and will not be surpassed anytime soon. And obviously Ilia has nothing for Islam, he'd get mauled like the rest of em.
Click to expand...
Ah ok, mine is only MY opinion, but I guess you believing Islam mauling Ilia is not just YOUR opinion but actual fact right?
 
Jojua made it cool for Georgians to fight in the UFC, we need to bring her back.

 
I knew two Georgians. I could tell they had good genetics. Yugely built forearms and big skulls.

These caucasians don't just have the technique they are built for this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Fights to Make After UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
Replies
17
Views
1K
Squall01
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,652
Messages
56,788,131
Members
175,408
Latest member
bigfootsbreath

Share this page

Back
Top