Georgia has surpassed Dagestan on MMA ladder

Damn I'm not even Georgian but 2 guys in the top 5 pound 4 pound in the world, that's pretty massive for a nation that was nowhere on the MMA scene only a few years ago.And shut up all you hater morons about to claim that Ilia is Spanish or German or whatever.These guys must be absolute rockstars back home.Honorable mention to Brazil for Poatan and Pantoja who are a close second at the moment.