RIP young warrior.



I know what its like to be failed by a broken healthcare system. When my appendix burst I thought I had food poisoning or the stomach flu. When it was still hurting after a few days I went to a walk in clinic and waited five hours to see the doc. The guy could barely speak English and told me its probably constipation because I don't eat enough vegetables. He gave me an over the counter antacid and told me it would reduce the pain. This is despite the fact that he noticed the pain was localized to one side, the telltale sign of appendicitis. I kept asking him if he was sure because it didnt seem right and he kept doubling down. The pain only continued to get worse so the next day I booked an appointment with a real doctor. I saw her a few days later, so at this point it had been about ten days since the burst, about double the duration of time after which this typically becomes fatal. But thankfully the fates had a different plan for me. The next doctor took about a minute to tell me to drive to the ER right away. I got there at 11am, by the time I could get the surgery it was 3am the next day. A few days later they had to do a second surgery because the infection had spread to different parts of my body. I lost about 40 lbs in a week from only being able to eat a small amount of apple sauce each day.