News Georgia Cardinali dies at 25 following courageous fight with Cancer

Such a beautiful and talented young woman, gone too soon. 25, ffs I didn't really know who I was at that age.

RIP.
 
Tragic. Sounds like this young lady had struggled with many health problems before and now she's dead at 25. Especially sad that she didn't receive medically competent care for part of her health journey although I'm not sure how much difference that might have ultimately made.

Georgia O'Connor, Elias Theodorou, Omar Henry--all gone way too soon from this fucking disease
 
RIP young warrior.

I know what its like to be failed by a broken healthcare system. When my appendix burst I thought I had food poisoning or the stomach flu. When it was still hurting after a few days I went to a walk in clinic and waited five hours to see the doc. The guy could barely speak English and told me its probably constipation because I don't eat enough vegetables. He gave me an over the counter antacid and told me it would reduce the pain. This is despite the fact that he noticed the pain was localized to one side, the telltale sign of appendicitis. I kept asking him if he was sure because it didnt seem right and he kept doubling down. The pain only continued to get worse so the next day I booked an appointment with a real doctor. I saw her a few days later, so at this point it had been about ten days since the burst, about double the duration of time after which this typically becomes fatal. But thankfully the fates had a different plan for me. The next doctor took about a minute to tell me to drive to the ER right away. I got there at 11am, by the time I could get the surgery it was 3am the next day. A few days later they had to do a second surgery because the infection had spread to different parts of my body. I lost about 40 lbs in a week from only being able to eat a small amount of apple sauce each day.
 
Not sure if it's incompetent doctors or simply just that the healthcare system is OVERLOADED COMPLETELY.

Too many people that need care they can't give it too so they send them home unless you're on the brink of death, and sometimes they send you home then too. Get tests done? MRI's? Forget about it.

It didn't use to be overloaded like this though. Used to be much shorter waiting times, longer times with doctors, easier to get x-rays etc.
 
Georgia O'Connor, Elias Theodorou, Omar Henry--all gone way too soon from this fucking disease

Georgia O'Connor, Elias Theodorou, Omar Henry--all gone way too soon from this fucking disease
Yeah it’s a tragic story altogether
 
RIP young warrior.

I know what its like to be failed by a broken healthcare system. When my appendix burst I thought I had food poisoning or the stomach flu. When it was still hurting after a few days I went to a walk in clinic and waited five hours to see the doc. The guy could barely speak English and told me its probably constipation because I don't eat enough vegetables. He gave me an over the counter antacid and told me it would reduce the pain. This is despite the fact that he noticed the pain was localized to one side, the telltale sign of appendicitis. I kept asking him if he was sure because it didnt seem right and he kept doubling down. The pain only continued to get worse so the next day I booked an appointment with a real doctor. I saw her a few days later, so at this point it had been about ten days since the burst, about double the duration of time after which this typically becomes fatal. But thankfully the fates had a different plan for me. The next doctor took about a minute to tell me to drive to the ER right away. I got there at 11am, by the time I could get the surgery it was 3am the next day. A few days later they had to do a second surgery because the infection had spread to different parts of my body. I lost about 40 lbs in a week from only being able to eat a small amount of apple sauce each day.
I’m thankful you made it bud.

Don’t know where they made the mistake, but you still here, that’s all that matters!
 
