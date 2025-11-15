Georges St-Pierre warns Islam Makhachev that extra weight will ‘feel like a backpack,’ believes later rounds favor JDM | UFC 322

Islam Makhachev could be in a world of trouble if he doesn’t manage his output against UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena later tonight (Sat., Nov. 15, 2025) at UFC 322 LIVE on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This is according to UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, who believes that Makhachev might feel the negative effects of fighting with extra weight.

Makhachev, who looked physically well at Friday’s UFC 322 weigh ins (repay HERE), is moving up to 170 pounds for the first time in his career. The former UFC lightweight champion has dominated the competition throughout the years on the back of elite wrestling, top pressure, and a gas tank that never quits. Fight fans are curious how that fight style will translate to a heavier and more dangerous weight class.

St-Pierre, who is familiar with changing divisions and claiming multiple UFC titles, is warning Makhachev that the extra weight could feel like a “backpack” in the later rounds. If Makhachev isn’t careful GSP believes he could fade in the later rounds and give JDM a chance to pull off the upset.

”When you move up and try to put on muscle mass, especially for the first fight at a new weight, you’re probably going to feel like you’re fighting with a backpack — you’re carrying more weight, and your body isn’t used to it yet,” said St-Pierre in a recent interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee.
“So if the fight goes into deep waters, it might actually favor JDM because of that. Islam might get tired.”



i dont listen to fighter opinions often as most of them dont provide the best analysis but GSP is an obvious exception for his famous analytical prowess.

hes onto something here.
 
juhtawn-300kfeature.gif
 
I hear what he’s saying, but I also feel GSP’s frame was just about maxed out at 170 already, so his added mass probably wasn’t as functional as Islam’s added mass, if that makes sense.

Like many have mentioned before, Islam was already a big LW, this seems to be a good spot for him at 170. We shall see.
 
I've been thinking this as well. If Islam comes in at the normal 180-ish lbs that he did at LW then his cardio should be improved. But if he's coming in between 190 & 200 lbs then I do think he will struggle in the later rounds.

As someone who has fluctuated weight of a 40 lbs difference, my cardio was much better when I was lighter. The more muscle I put on the harder it was to maintain endurance.

For example, Rockhold at 185 was great for 5 rounds straight. But against Jan at 205 he gassed in 5 minutes.
 
GSP did look a little slow and tired at 185, but this was a guy who was older and out for 4 years. Probably won't be as bad for Islam
 
While I don't think cardio is going to be an issue for Islam, I think a lot of people here are underrating JDM, and I can't wait to see if he can drag Islam into a dirty brawl. I have been anticipating this fight way more than most of Islam's past title defenses, and I think this is closer to a test of his real peers.

Truth be told, this is a far more intriguing fight than most of what Khabib's title defenses were too.
 
He is right but Geroge was already swole for WW. Islam is like 2 weight classes above him. The extra weight we probably wont notice since he is much bigger than George.
 
