Islam Makhachev could be in a world of trouble if he doesn’t manage his output against UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena later tonight (Sat., Nov. 15, 2025) at UFC 322 LIVE on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“So if the fight goes into deep waters, it might actually favor JDM because of that. Islam might get tired.”
i dont listen to fighter opinions often as most of them dont provide the best analysis but GSP is an obvious exception for his famous analytical prowess.
hes onto something here.
Makhachev, who looked physically well at Friday’s UFC 322 weigh ins (repay HERE), is moving up to 170 pounds for the first time in his career. The former UFC lightweight champion has dominated the competition throughout the years on the back of elite wrestling, top pressure, and a gas tank that never quits. Fight fans are curious how that fight style will translate to a heavier and more dangerous weight class.
https://www.mmamania.com/ufc-322-jack-della-vs-islam-makhachev-start-time-full-results-espn-mma/402617/georges-st-pierre-warns-islam-makhachev-that-extra-weight-will-feel-like-a-backpack-believes-later-rounds-favor-jdm-ufc-322
