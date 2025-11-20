Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev's dominance: 'He Seems Unstoppable'

GSP just calling it again for what it is, yes?

"Khamzat Chimaev is another guy that is in the best pound-for-pound rankings I should mention. He seems really unstoppable right now."


The article goes on to point out that this (according to sherclowns) Mr. Boring, in his nine octagon appearances has earned six 'Performance of the Night' bonuses and one 'Fight of the Night.'


I'm still trying to figure out what's even there for him at 85.

What are y'all pimps thinkin? Is there anyone even close there?
 
Luthien said:
Criminal if we never somehow get Shav vs Kham :rolleyes:
Let's see how he does with Islam first, no?

He's literally the only 170 guy in the world that most believe would be the only one with even a shot to beat Islam.
 
chinarice said:
Anyone still thinking Shavkat has a chance must be watching 2 different fighters than I've been watching
For what reason? Having a competitive fight with Garry? Garry beat Prates and is undefeated outside of dropping one to Shavkat. Garry might just be that good. How would you know? <TheWire1>
 
GSP speaking the truth. I totally agree, Khamzat is another level compare to the rest.
 
oski said:
Let's see how he does with Islam first, no?
Certainly, but the chance is very high that Islam retires after Usman :mad:

Khabib and Javier want Islam to retire at 35 :eek: Might get one more bout in after Usman, fingers crossed!
 
Luthien said:
For what reason? Having a competitive fight with Garry? Garry beat Prates and is undefeated outside of dropping one to Shavkat. Garry might just be that good. How would you know? <TheWire1>
He struggled to hold Ian Garry against the cage for dear life to win a decision. Khamzat would be dumping either of these guys on their ass with ease.

It wouldn't be close. I am not sure what people see in Shavkat. I just don't see it.
 
Luthien said:
Yep 👍 Imagine not wanting to see that fight, just plain weird :rolleyes:
Much bigger fights for Khamzat than Shavkat. I'd rather see Khamzat vs Pereira but no one is ready to see Poatan violated by a former welterweight
 
hbombbisping said:
I knew it was over for MW and LHW when I saw Khamzat hook up with T.J EPOShaw and his "endurance coach"

Khamzat with 5 rounds of cardio is a m'fin problem.

bloodyelbow.com

Former UFC champion takes credit for giving Khamzat Chimaev a secret weapon that's changed his prediction for UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev has had some outside help during his UFC 319 preparations
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
Khamzat still improved his output in the Burns fight everyone conveniently ignored. For Usman he fractured his forearm in the first round and people ran with it like he's always like that after the 1st.

Sure, sometimes Khamzat can spend more energy than he needs to, but he's very efficient positionally. The person on bottom will always spend more gas than he does as long as he's not powering through positions and submissions. MMA has evolved well beyond Mark Coleman gassing 1st round, his issue was more too much muscle and age.

Way too much time was spent on Sherdog talking down Khamzat's cardio. If you watched the Whittaker fight, he showed patience and could've kept him down like that for 5 rounds. It's very rare you can get out wrestled completely and then come back later in the fight fresh while the wrestler is gassed.
 
What's in for Khamzat is a matter of luck and humanity. He is one of the most skilled fighters in existence right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get clipped, or make a mistake that leads to a injury, getting finished or losing a close decision that stylistically works against you, just like anyone else.
 
