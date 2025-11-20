Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev's dominance: 'He Seems Unstoppable'

oski
GSP just calling it again for what it is, yes?
"Khamzat Chimaev is another guy that is in the best pound-for-pound rankings I should mention. He seems really unstoppable right now."
The article goes on to point out that this (according to sherclowns) Mr. Boring, in his nine octagon appearances has earned six 'Performance of the Night' bonuses and one 'Fight of the Night.'
I'm still trying to figure out what's even there for him at 85.
What are y'all pimps thinkin? Is there anyone even close there?
https://www.mmaweekly.com/news/ufc-legend-on-middleweight-champ-khamzat-chimaev-he-seems-unstoppable
I'm still trying to figure out what's even there for him at 85.
What are y'all pimps thinkin? Is there anyone even close there?