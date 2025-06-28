Georges St. Pierre killed a black bear in Canada..

Black bear populations in Canada are stable. But they are by no means growing too high.



I just don’t get why someone would want to take away a bears’ life away, just for an afternoon of their own pleasure. If you spent an afternoon with a tame black bear, theyd likely have the temperament of a dog, they are in fact usually smarter than a dog, they probably have really cool personalities..



I don’t really respect this. People would be APALLED if GSP shot a dog, whats the difference?



I’m ok with people hunting for food, eg. Australia where kangaroo population has ballooned due to damn water availability.



And I know you can technically eat black bear, but they don’t really have natural predators (besides indigenous Canadian peoples), so it’s not really a natural part of the food chain.



Anyway, I get I eat farmed meat which is ethically worse, but I just don’t get why you have to add insult to injury to nature in this case. I’d much rather let a beautiful bear live its life, rather than kill it for my momentary excitement.