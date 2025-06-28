Georges St. Pierre killed a black bear in Canada..

Zer said:
I want to say it's the most shooped image I've ever seen but why would someone shoop GSP killing a bear?
It does look fake. I searched it though, it’s not AI apparently..

(Guess it could be photoshop though.)
 
They look like they're wearing the bear fucker costume from super troopers.



iu
 
Black bear populations in Canada are stable. But they are by no means growing too high.

I just don’t get why someone would want to take away a bears’ life away, just for an afternoon of their own pleasure. If you spent an afternoon with a tame black bear, theyd likely have the temperament of a dog, they are in fact usually smarter than a dog, they probably have really cool personalities..

I don’t really respect this. People would be APALLED if GSP shot a dog, whats the difference?

I’m ok with people hunting for food, eg. Australia where kangaroo population has ballooned due to damn water availability.

And I know you can technically eat black bear, but they don’t really have natural predators (besides indigenous Canadian peoples), so it’s not really a natural part of the food chain.

Anyway, I get I eat farmed meat which is ethically worse, but I just don’t get why you have to add insult to injury to nature in this case. I’d much rather let a beautiful bear live its life, rather than kill it for my momentary excitement.
 
Maybe he wants to dress up as a realistic Smokey the Bear character from the US Forestry Service?
 
I'm surprised MFers and this sounds out of place for GSP. I have no issue with this but dude has the most curated public image ever for an MMA fighter, and he had to know this would be controversial and get him some haters. Maybe he's finally starting to go full DGAF in middle age.
 
Well, you cant just kill an animal in canada. Sometimes there is a black bear hunt when they get to populous, and you can get hunting tags otherwise.
 
Bears scare the fuck outta me.. those things can literally rip you apart if they wanted to if you are in its vicinity.. there is nothing you can do to stop it unless you have a gun

Bears are the apex predator of N. America - they are no joke
 
There goes the idea that GSP would have ever stood a chance against Khabib. Khabib didn't need to shoot and kill the bear before taking its back.
 
