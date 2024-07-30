Media Georges St-Pierre: Alex Pereira must face a wrestler before testing himself at heavyweight

Why?

Why can't he just not answer that, or answer that in the HW division.
 
<----------------------------------
 
Poatan is a bad MF'er but he isn't the best striker in LHW history. I do agree that someone with wrestling could potentially give him problems tho.
 
Jose Beehive said:
Why?

Why can't he just not answer that, or answer that in the HW division.
Click to expand...

You really want a 3 month+ buildup for Jones/Aspinall vs Pereira, only for him to get taken down and submitted in under 90 seconds? Would do a lot of good for his chances in an eventual HW title fight if he tried to level up his grappling game considerably.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Bullshit.

No one in that, or any, division head his striking pedigree.
Click to expand...
images%20(7)%20(27).jpeg
 
Damn right… Pereira isn’t invincible.

Let’s see what he’s really made of.

Leon was headshot deadshot best striker - blah blah blah - until Belal put him on his head.

Let’s put that to the test.
 
svmr_db said:
You really want a 3 month+ buildup for Jones/Aspinall vs Pereira, only for him to get taken down and submitted in under 90 seconds? Would do a lot of good for his chances in an eventual HW title fight if he tried to level up his grappling game considerably.
Click to expand...
No doubt, but it seems a bit arbitrary, could also say he should fight more southpaw fighters, or more short fighters etc .. He's never going to be a 10/10 wrestler or BJJ player, i'd rather just see him in the best fights possible, not matched for some very specific attribute testing, dude has managed so far against people with decent grappling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,913
Messages
55,942,738
Members
175,003
Latest member
aj_

Share this page

Back
Top