Why?
Why can't he just not answer that, or answer that in the HW division.
Ah gunna beet mat hoos like he anybodyelseThe question is, will we ever get another Champion with a Quebecoise accent? I need to hear "Are you crazy in your 'ead?" at a UFC press conference again.
Poatan is a bad MF'er but he isn't the best striker in LHW history. I do agree that someone with wrestling could potentially give him problems tho.
Bullshit.
No one in that, or any, division head his striking pedigree.
lol. But in all seriousness, if Poatan wants the winner of Jones/Aspinall, then he should really start thinking about the wrestling & ground aspect of the game.
No one in that, or any, division head his striking pedigree.
No doubt, but it seems a bit arbitrary, could also say he should fight more southpaw fighters, or more short fighters etc .. He's never going to be a 10/10 wrestler or BJJ player, i'd rather just see him in the best fights possible, not matched for some very specific attribute testing, dude has managed so far against people with decent grappling.You really want a 3 month+ buildup for Jones/Aspinall vs Pereira, only for him to get taken down and submitted in under 90 seconds? Would do a lot of good for his chances in an eventual HW title fight if he tried to level up his grappling game considerably.