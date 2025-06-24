This is a bit of a sidenote but damn these headlines often end up feeling so misleading - this makes it sound like GSP on his own initiative has started to actively campaign for Conor's return.
When in fact it seems he just answered an interview question
"I hope so. When Conor fights, it's good for the sport, good for everyone," St. Pierre told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend.
"He brought more eyeballs than anyone else in the sport. In terms of promotion, he's the biggest name in mixed martial arts of all time. And I just hope he comes back — if he wants to. If it makes him happy, and it's really what he wants to do, he should do it."
Not even saying the media is doing anything wrong here.
Just an observation that a casual interview answer may seem like it's an active campaign when it's made into a headline.