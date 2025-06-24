Media George St Pierre calls for Mcgregor to return to fighting “He’s the biggest name of all time”

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
757
Reaction score
1,811
Nah, GSP is already rich, too old and McGreggor is too much of a junkie fuckup these days for that fight to ever happen.
 
Contempt said:
Nah, GSP is already rich, too old and McGreggor is too much of a junkie fuckup these days for that fight to ever happen.
Click to expand...

“Biggest name of all time” GSP is someone who cares about notches under his belt (look at how he came back to snipe Bisping)

I think if Mcgregor was on-board for the fight, Mcgregor may be the only person GSP would come out of retirement for.

Do it for 185lbs.
 
This is a bit of a sidenote but damn these headlines often end up feeling so misleading - this makes it sound like GSP on his own initiative has started to actively campaign for Conor's return.

When in fact it seems he just answered an interview question

"I hope so. When Conor fights, it's good for the sport, good for everyone," St. Pierre told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend.
"He brought more eyeballs than anyone else in the sport. In terms of promotion, he's the biggest name in mixed martial arts of all time. And I just hope he comes back — if he wants to. If it makes him happy, and it's really what he wants to do, he should do it."


Not even saying the media is doing anything wrong here.
Just an observation that a casual interview answer may seem like it's an active campaign when it's made into a headline.
(Like if someone is asked "Could you beat a gorilla?" and says "I dunno.. I think I would" and the headline is "Fighter says they will beat gorilla 1 on 1" and that makes some fans think they are going around screaming that on their own accord.
 
Last edited:
IsNormal said:
This is a bit of a sidenote but damn these headlines often end up feeling so misleading - this makes it sound like GSP on his own initiative has started to actively campaign for Conor's return.

When in fact it seems he just answered an interview question

"I hope so. When Conor fights, it's good for the sport, good for everyone," St. Pierre told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend.
"He brought more eyeballs than anyone else in the sport. In terms of promotion, he's the biggest name in mixed martial arts of all time. And I just hope he comes back — if he wants to. If it makes him happy, and it's really what he wants to do, he should do it."


Not even saying the media is doing anything wrong here.
Just an observation that a casual interview answer may seem like it's an active campaign when it's made into a headline.
Click to expand...

People here think these quotes are said in a vacuum, nothing new. As for Connie, let's see if he can make it through a training camp without falling apart first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,456
Messages
57,473,506
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top