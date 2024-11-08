George spitting facts as usual.

I thank god every day I don’t have to go to war. The crazy thing is some of these dudes wanted to. My great uncle served and lived while my great grandfather didn’t get in because he was blind in one eye. My great grandfather took that shame to his grave. I can’t imagine wanting to go fight in Europe for what again? Seems pointless.



Meanwhile, I wound suckstart my 10 gauge before I flew overseas to die for the banking class. Back then veterans were heroes but now, they’re victims. Sad. Call me a coward if you want but no way I’d do what those generations did. Especially Vietnam…