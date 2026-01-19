Hog-train
TL: D R
1. Showrunner Ryan Condal was hired by Martin with a promise he would stick closely to the source material, but started to stray from it from season 2, inserting "woke" elements like lesbian fanfiction and refusing to portray the two female protagonists doing anything bad. Introducing all these mental gymnastics to facilitate a lesbian love story, when they're supposed to be mortal enemies.
2. Condal and another (lesbian) showrunner Sara Hess started having creative differences with the other showrunner, Migual Sapochnik due to this.
3. Condal recruited Martin in his conflict with Sapochnik causing him to leave the show.
4. Right after this, Condal allegedly didn't need Martin anymore and completely ignored all his writing notes and all attempts at communication. Leading to great annoyance by Martin.
5. Martin writes part 1 of a 6 part blog heavily criticizing all the plot and character changes. HBO gets wind of this and gets Martin's assistant to take down the blog post. This was like 2 years ago.
6. Martin gets interviewed just now and he says this about season 3 - "This is not my story any longer" and his relationship with Condal "abysmal" and "rock bottom."
7. Condal goes on social media and lies saying Martin never sent him notes.
At the height of his reign, the 'Game of Thrones' author gets candid about his efforts to rule his expanding media empire, his buzzy new show 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' and the long-delayed saga he’s still determined to finish — if he can.
In 2015, George R.R. Martin confessed to having two worries that would define his future and forever change the world of fantasy entertainment.
We were having breakfast in San Francisco before HBO’s premiere event for Game of Thrones season five. Martin had been professionally writing sci-fi and fantasy fiction since his acclaimed debut novel, 1977’s Dying of the Light, and had attempted a stint as a staff writer on TV shows in Los Angeles in the 1980s before launching his bestselling A Song of Ice and Fire novels, which served as the basis for Thrones. His books took high fantasy tropes and combined them with a tale inspired by the brutal, R-rated history of politics and warfare in medieval Europe.
Along the way, Martin had become a celebrity figure with a distinctive look, with his bushy white beard, fisherman’s cap, glasses and suspenders — like some 1920s steampunk Santa. Between bites of eggs Benedict, Martin said he couldn’t believe he was being parodied on South Park and Saturday Night Live. In just a few short years, Martin had become the country’s most recognizable author aside from Stephen King. It was an extraordinary accomplishment for the son of a New Jersey longshoreman who got his start by selling monster stories to schoolmates for a dime apiece.
Martin told me his first concern was that HBO might never make another series based on the world of Thrones. He had “material for 100 other shows,” he said, but HBO executives weren’t yet interested in doing spinoffs. Martin didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder in Hollywood. He hoped his fantasy creation would evolve into a franchise that kept it alive for generations.
Martin’s second worry was one he’d had since 2011, when Thrones premiered and his last Ice and Fire novel, A Dance With Dragons, was published. He still needed to write two more books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, to finish his saga, and the clock was ticking. The HBO show’s storylines were about to surpass the narrative in his books.
“I have to finish the next book,” Martin fretted. “The actual writing [is getting] harder. I’m rewriting. I’m struggling. Maybe I’m overoptimistic about how quickly I can write these things. I’m trying to cut back on anything that I can to clear my decks and get this done …”
The bar is located next to his Beastly Books bookstore, which is next to his Jean Cocteau Cinema movie theater, which is a stone’s throw away from a train painted to look like a dragon offering day-trip adventures. Locals regularly stop Martin and thank him for all that he’s done for the city (the author is estimated to be worth around $120 million, though he lives a rather humble lifestyle).
In many ways, Martin looks the same as ever. He’s sharp and engaging. His voice is vibrant. Yet his beard has thinned and he has a tougher time walking. He’s also lost weight, but contrary to morbid online speculation, this isn’t due to any health issues.
“I never thought I’d live to be 77,” Martin says. “I’m old, so I have some old-people stuff. My lower back hurts sometimes. I don’t like to stand around. But I feel OK. Maybe you should make that your headline: ‘George R.R. Martin Is Not Dying.'”
Martin’s concern about the survival of his Westeros kingdom has proved groundless. The first Thrones spinoff — the prequel House of the Dragon, based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood — has been a hit for HBO and will debut its third season this year. Another prequel about to premiere, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. There are multiple other Westeros-based tales in development at HBO, while a London West End stage play, The Iron Throne, will soon dramatize the story of King Robert’s Rebellion.
Martin’s also launched popular ventures beyond his best-known franchise. He’s an executive producer on AMC’s acclaimed Navajo Tribal Police drama Dark Winds and collaborated on the hit fantasy game Elden Ring. He’s a founding investor in Meow Wolf, the innovative immersive art experience that launched in Santa Fe in 2016 and has since expanded to four other cities.
Martin wanted to build an empire — and did. Yet “productive” is the last word any Thrones fan would use to describe him. The author’s worry that he wouldn’t be able to finish Winter has borne out to a staggering degree. His tortured inability to “finish the book, George!” — as online hordes regularly chide — is almost as impressive, in its way, as his success at doing everything else.
But first, we discuss the new show, which has a scrappy, low-key vibe compared to GoT or Dragon. The action is almost entirely set at a jousting tournament in a rural backwater of Westeros and follows the penniless knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his diminutive 10-year-old squire (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they enter the tourney to improve their fortunes. Across six episodes, the likable duo tangle with an array of powerful rival lords. “Dunk and Egg both face great Shakespearean jeopardy in Westeros, but there’s a lot of humor and heart along the way, too,” says HBO drama programming head Francesca Orsi.
“The show is meant to be a very different type,” says Martin, who serves as co-creator and exec producer. “It turned out very well, and I’m very happy with season one. The casting was a home run. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is terrific and seems to have the same priorities I do — he’s trying to do something that’s very true to the characters.”
The show came about, Martin says, because HBO was looking for a project “where we could get the budget a little under control.” (Dragon costs about $20 million an episode, and the network previously shortened Dragon‘s second season to push an expensive battle sequence into season three.)
“This doesn’t have any dragons or big battles,” says Martin. “It has a field and a lot of tents and some horses.”
When the project was announced two years ago, HBO’s press release suggested the series would serve as Martin’s return to screenwriting. But he still hasn’t written an episode of TV since season four of Thrones. “There has always been the possibility of me writing on the show,” he says. “But then things happen and suddenly I have other priorities.”
Martin is nonetheless highly creatively involved. On Knight and Dragon, Martin initially convened a writing summit in Santa Fe to help figure out the series. “I bring the showrunner together with four or five writers that I know — some are TV writers, some are fantasy novelists — who really know the world and we assemble for a week,” he says. Parker called the summit “one of the most fun, creative weeks I’ve ever had in my whole career” and notes that while writing episodes, “George was there every step of the way. He’s been lovely. I think of him as a friend now.”
With a production and scope that’s quite modest compared to Thrones and Dragon, Parker admits to worrying about whether fans will embrace it (early reviews, at least, are quite positive, with our critic calling the show “smaller, smarter, funnier” than its predecessors.).
“At the end of the day, we are Game of Thrones without all the stuff,” Parker says. “We have one of the ingredients — two unusual characters like Arya and the Hound, or Brienne and Podrick — who are paired together and having conversions. I hope that’s what [made Thrones work]. It’s a big part of what it was for me.”
Season one is faithful to Martin’s debut Dunk and Egg tale, The Hedge Knight, and season two, which already has been greenlit, will be based on his novella The Sworn Sword.
There is, however, one potential problem for the show’s future. “The big issue is that I have only written three novellas, and I have a lot more stories about Dunk and Egg in my fucking head,” Martin says, looking a bit shamefaced. “I’ve got to get them down on paper. I began writing two at various points in the past year. One is set in Winterfell and one set in the Riverlands …”
Oh, George, I say. Not again …
One previously reported idea is based on Dragon‘s seafaring character the Sea Snake. This development has quietly shifted from a live-action project to animated to keep costs down. Another is based on King Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros and is being developed by HBO as a possible drama series and by the Warner Bros. film team as a mammoth Dune-sized feature film.
But one idea is an offspring of the most intriguing of all the post-Thrones pitches — the scrapped Jon Snow sequel. Martin long has resisted sequels to Thrones because the ending of his Ice and Fire books is not going to align with the show and he wants to avoid further canonizing Thrones‘ controversial ending — even though he hasn’t written his own yet. “[The book’s ending is] going to be significantly different,” Martin says. “Some characters who are alive in my book are going to be dead in the show, and vice versa.”
