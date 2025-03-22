BoxerMaurits
I've owned several of his grills over the years. They've been around for 31 years and are still going strong.I remember when I was a kid, the first time I saw George Foreman was his picture on the box of his grill.
Later when I got into boxing I was like, "Wait the guy who sells grills was one of the scariest boxers ever?"
