News George Foreman passed away, aged 76

Rest in peace, George Foreman. The hardest hitter of all time and an absolute legend

giphy.gif

IcTb-R.gif
 
Man was the lineal heavyweight champion of the world just weeks away from turning 49 and imo was robbed against Shannon Briggs. Guy was a legend and a complete beast
 
Who else could say they won a gold medal and had two championship careers separated by 10 years. An unparalleled great of the sport.
 
Yeah I just read that on Twitter f man that really sucks RIP TO A LEGEND 😞
 
Never really saw you box that much, but I murdered so many meats on your grill. It really did drain the fat...and flavor, and all that good stuff off the cut. Made me appreciate the pan.

RIP, Big George.
 
I started watching boxing in his 2nd run. He was such an inspiration back then.
 
I remember when I was a kid, the first time I saw George Foreman was his picture on the box of his grill.
Later when I got into boxing I was like, "Wait the guy who sells grills was one of the scariest boxers ever?"

DSC05222.JPG
 
The Moorer fight was one of my greatest sports memories as a kid. Everybody wants to see the old bull take out the young gun. Plus the Foreman grill got me through college. Dude will be missed.
 
I've owned several of his grills over the years. They've been around for 31 years and are still going strong.
 
He's lucky Hulk Hogan didnt pick up the phone
 
