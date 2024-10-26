Media Geoff O'Neal TKO Rafael Dos Anjos GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Good addition on that first gif. Looks like it was an issue that started here
giphy.gif


He extends it weird on that first backstep, and his hand goes right to his left knee when he hits the ground.

Probably aggravated further with the bodylock takedown Neal does a bit after this. The last time he sits down, the left just doesn't have it anymore.
 
Neal hits like prime Hendricks. This makes me appreciate Ian’s win even more. The guy is insufferable and was running more than Khalib Starnes but hey… he gets it done.

As for RDA, time to leave the gloves in the octagon. All my favorite fighters are retiring damnit.
 
I have mixed emotions: RDA has been boring for years (time to retire). Neal was putting on an exciting showing, until the unfortunate injury.
Oh yeha thanks for bringing up the body lock I forgot to post


giphy.gif
 
rda has one of the toughest strength of schedules of all time.
man fights anyone
 
RDA needs to retire or go down to LW for money fights with the likes of Chandler, Paddy, or Conor if he ever fights again.

Not sure why he would go up to a crowded WW division where he is undersized.
 
