Geoff Neal is in great shape

XociDe

XociDe

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
2,063
Reaction score
1,945


As soon as this fight was announced I thought it was trouble for Garry. Neal's biggest issues have always been his mind & injuries. He looks healthy and fully locked in.

I think a Geoff Neal operating at his full potential is a handful for anyone in the top 10 at 170. Garry has height/reach and better kicks but his chin is going to get majorly checked. I don't think he has what it takes to survive 3 rounds.
 
Trabaho said:
I'm still buffled how Neil Magny beat him
Click to expand...
Magny was never champ material but he is a very underrated and crafty vet.

Most UFC wins in one year.
3rd most wins in UFC history.
36 years old with 40 fight mialage and still KO’d his last opponent.
Lets not forget he won ultimate fighter by beating Gastlum.

Sure Neal improved since then, but if i had to bet money that night, it wouldnt have been him.
 
Trabaho said:
I'm still buffled how Neil Magny beat him
Click to expand...
Magny is tough AF. Super durable. He never gives up and he's a cardio machine.

If he can weather a storm, he presents problems for a lot of fighters the longer a fight lasts.

He's not great in any area skill wise, but he just keeps coming at you like a zombie.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Magny was never champ material but he is a very underrated and crafty vet.

Most UFC wins in one year.
3rd most wins in UFC history.
36 years old with 40 fight mialage and still KO’d his last opponent.
Lets not forget he won ultimate fighter by beating Gastlum.

Sure Neal improved since then, but if i had to bet money that night, it wouldnt have been him.
Click to expand...
Didn't Kelvin beat Hall to win Tuff?
 
Geoff by headkick

Garry will never be champ while been vegan
 
Kevin Sorbo said:
I hope Garry gets destroyed. Guy is one of, if not the most, unlikeable people in the sport.
Click to expand...
It helps if you don't pay attention to their social media nonsense. Talented striker who looks better each time out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KowboyMMA
Diego Lima Believes Ian Garry Will KO Geoff Neal, Eventually Capture UFC Title
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
MMAcolyte
M
Dickie Greenleaf
Which kind of shape are you expecting Stipe to show up in?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
MXZT
MXZT
Adamant__
Media Wonderboy explains how he ended up fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,438
Messages
55,001,513
Members
174,546
Latest member
Baxter Chapman

Share this page

Back
Top