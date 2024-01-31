Geoff Neal is in great shape

XociDe
As soon as this fight was announced I thought it was trouble for Garry. Neal's biggest issues have always been his mind & injuries. He looks healthy and fully locked in.
I think a Geoff Neal operating at his full potential is a handful for anyone in the top 10 at 170. Garry has height/reach and better kicks but his chin is going to get majorly checked. I don't think he has what it takes to survive 3 rounds.