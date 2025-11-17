Genuine question: If bjj is the best martial art why do bjj athletes get wrecked in MMA?

Im talking bjj world champs coming over to MMA and not being as successful.
More experience almost always wins in bjj, but these guys are the most experienced and are getting wrecked by purple and brown belts comparatively in the cage.
Rodolfo Viera
Kron Gracie
Buchecha
Tonon
Marcelo
The list goes on. We always clown boxers for being at a disadvantage but is this now true for grapplers as well? Used to be grappler always beats striker but lately just grappling isnt enough to secure victory..but you'll see these BJJ guys walk around all tough like they could beat the crap out of anyone.
For someone wanting to train whats best? MMA? Most gyms dont teach mma they teach bjj and a striking discipline seperate.
More experience almost always wins in bjj, but these guys are the most experienced and are getting wrecked by purple and brown belts comparatively in the cage.
Rodolfo Viera
Kron Gracie
Buchecha
Tonon
Marcelo
The list goes on. We always clown boxers for being at a disadvantage but is this now true for grapplers as well? Used to be grappler always beats striker but lately just grappling isnt enough to secure victory..but you'll see these BJJ guys walk around all tough like they could beat the crap out of anyone.
For someone wanting to train whats best? MMA? Most gyms dont teach mma they teach bjj and a striking discipline seperate.