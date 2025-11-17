Genuine question: If bjj is the best martial art why do bjj athletes get wrecked in MMA?

Im talking bjj world champs coming over to MMA and not being as successful.

More experience almost always wins in bjj, but these guys are the most experienced and are getting wrecked by purple and brown belts comparatively in the cage.

Rodolfo Viera
Kron Gracie
Buchecha
Tonon
Marcelo

The list goes on. We always clown boxers for being at a disadvantage but is this now true for grapplers as well? Used to be grappler always beats striker but lately just grappling isnt enough to secure victory..but you'll see these BJJ guys walk around all tough like they could beat the crap out of anyone.

For someone wanting to train whats best? MMA? Most gyms dont teach mma they teach bjj and a striking discipline seperate.
 
Most of the time those BJJ guys can't actually get the fight to the ground. The majority of the fight between Bo and Viera took place on the feet aside from that 1 TD in round 1. Whenever the wrestler vs BJJ match up happens, the wrestler wins due to keeping it on the feet and being the naturally better athlete, allowing them to learn striking at a quicker rate. The most successful BJJ guys are going to be the ones that become good strikers like Werdum and Charles.
 
Most of the time those BJJ guys can't actually get the fight to the ground. The majority of the fight between Bo and Viera took place on the feet aside from that 1 TD in round 1. Whenever the wrestler vs BJJ match up happens, the wrestler wins due to keeping it on the feet and being the naturally better athlete, allowing them to learn striking at a quicker rate. The most successful BJJ guys are going to be the ones that become good strikers like Werdum and Charles.
This
 
BJJ in a gi vs BJJ with no shirt are two vastly different things
I hear this take often, and it’s always baffling to me. Imagine thinking that Roger Gracie couldn’t fold someone up and steal their soul without a gi on 😂

I only trained gi, but would register for nogi in competitions and often performed much better. There is enough overlap to where excelling in one means you’ll be reasonably proficient in the other. Perhaps not at the highest of levels in BJJ competition, but some of these professional fighters are no shit grappling at about a mid blue belt level and focus only on TDD. The gi forces you to
focus more on technique and avoid traps. Anyone serious about honing their skill at a hobbyist level should seriously consider dabbling in the gi. And guess what? Most people in the streets are wearing clothes 😉
 
Everyone trains BJJ, just about anyone in the UFC would be at least brown belt level even if not formally.

So being a specialist doesn't give you the significant advantage it used to but it's still essential to train it as you'll get fucked if you don't.
 
It's not 1993 any more and everyone has exposure to BJJ. That being said, it is one of the best if you only had to pick one style but again, it's not 1993 anymore and everyone cross trains.
 
Takedowns, top control, standups from being taken down, striking for knock downs, and bjj for the finish after you've hurt a guy.

Takedowns and top control, within the USA, would best be taught by a folk style wrestler.
 
I’m not sure who said bjj is the best martial art, certainly not a common sentiment. Problem with bjj in mma is the general knowledge level is high enough to avoid getting submitted most of the time.

Also bjj competitions have an opponent willingly engaging in the grappling. In mma, you have guys actively avoiding. So they don’t necessarily learn how to close the distance, get guys down, or prevent them from getting to their feet.
 
It’s a fine base. The sport is always changing though and drilling TDD with getups in lieu of trying to specialize in subs seems to be more cost effective in terms of time invested and results. And as to why BJJ guys walk around “all tough”; it’s because someone in decent shape at a blue belt level would absolutely fuck up most average Joes with zero training barring any kind of freakish size discrepancy. You should go down to your local gym and see what it’s all about.
 
Bo is a world-class wrestler and will be able to dictate where he wants the fight to take place

To attain actual rank in BJJ you need pajama time

Training nogi, which all mma fighters do, won’t rank you within the system, even if you can tap black belts in nogi

These dudes are essentially “catch-wrestling” each other in a whole other modern format. Basically using wrestling to dictate positions, then having neck/limb awareness to “catch” and defend all the variations of locks available in modern submission grappling

Its a must to abandon a lot of pure wrestling as it is a must to abandon a lot of BJJ within their own respective arts as they each have moves/techniques that leave you vulnerable in mma

Team Khabib has done this almost perfectly. Training world-class wrestling and using the most effective techniques in it for mma, and extracting everything good BJJ/Judo has when it comes to mixed-rules fighting

Any jiu-jitsu guy without a wrestling background, won’t have an advantage when it comes to TD’s and TDD just as a wrestler won’t have submission IQ when they are on the ground

Gyms and instructors, for decades, have “stream-lined” these art forms so that they can educate a fighting student rapidly instead of spending 10yrs per art to gain “mastery”

The standouts to me are the wrestlers who have done TDs and TDD there whole lives, but also are adaptable to letting go of techniques and adapting new ones. Its harder for a life-long BJJ artist to adapt a certain wrestling pedigree when it comes to TDs and TDD and Rodolfo is an example of that
 
