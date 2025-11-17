Genuine question: If bjj is the best martial art why do bjj athletes get wrecked in MMA?

Bo is a world-class wrestler and will be able to dictate where he wants the fight to take place



To attain actual rank in BJJ you need pajama time



Training nogi, which all mma fighters do, won’t rank you within the system, even if you can tap black belts in nogi



These dudes are essentially “catch-wrestling” each other in a whole other modern format. Basically using wrestling to dictate positions, then having neck/limb awareness to “catch” and defend all the variations of locks available in modern submission grappling



Its a must to abandon a lot of pure wrestling as it is a must to abandon a lot of BJJ within their own respective arts as they each have moves/techniques that leave you vulnerable in mma



Team Khabib has done this almost perfectly. Training world-class wrestling and using the most effective techniques in it for mma, and extracting everything good BJJ/Judo has when it comes to mixed-rules fighting



Any jiu-jitsu guy without a wrestling background, won’t have an advantage when it comes to TD’s and TDD just as a wrestler won’t have submission IQ when they are on the ground



Gyms and instructors, for decades, have “stream-lined” these art forms so that they can educate a fighting student rapidly instead of spending 10yrs per art to gain “mastery”



The standouts to me are the wrestlers who have done TDs and TDD there whole lives, but also are adaptable to letting go of techniques and adapting new ones. Its harder for a life-long BJJ artist to adapt a certain wrestling pedigree when it comes to TDs and TDD and Rodolfo is an example of that