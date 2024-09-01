Genetics is extremely important

Back in the 80s, we had this family friend who's always coming over for parties. I remember the other adults talking about how he won't live long because he smoked cigarettes so much. He was a VERY heavy drinker, and he drank Coca Cola like it was water. 40 years later, he's now in his early 90s and pretty much everyone else is dead. His wife died awhile back. He lives by himself, he still drives, still smoking, still drinking.. still drink Coke like it's water. He hasn't lost his mental acuity. He's still very sharp for someone in his 90s. The people who talked shit about him lived much healthier lifestyles, they were self conscious on what they ate and drank.. and now they're all gone. I'm extremely impressed whenever I talk to him because of how sharp he still is.