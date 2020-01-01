General MMA Discussion & Future Lines- 2020

Doesnt look like we will get the "champ at end of year" or "to win a championship" markets this year?
 
I believe it was Bovada that had the props under Futures recently and I'm pretty sure at least one or more Euro books did too.
 
5Dimes is saying that it's first come first serve in regards to MoneyGram payouts. Seems to me they are just trying to herd everyone into Bitcoin. I have been wanting to learn how to use Bitcoin anyway so I am not that irritated. They also said that their 5Dimes checks can NOT be cashed by Federal banks or credit unions. WTF?! After asking the obvious follow up question they said they do NOT tell where to cash their checks. Again, WTF?! So their checks are worthless & they do NOT use MoneyGram. How come they were able to use both methods in the past but now they can not. Or is it more accurate to say they will not?
 
The past is the past, you said it yourself, they'd rather deal with Bitcoin nowadays than cut checks from whatever shady shell accounts they are still using or have people in the third world transferring cash around and trying to stay under the radar with Moneygram.
 
Anyone know if I can open a 5Dime account (or any other American betting account) with an American passport but nothing else?
 
I get 5dimes checks all the time. They’re from Canada. I cash them at Wells Fargo with no issues. They show up fast, FedEx signature delivery
 
Why would you need a federal bank? There are plenty of non-federal banks that one can presumably cash the check on.
 
Ya I get 3k checks weekly from 5d without issue. I used to use BTC but the fluctuation in value of BTC from the time I clicked withdrawal to the time I actually got the money became infuriating.

BTC is pretty easy, just use coinbase.
 
Dont use coinbase unless you want to buy btc with a ridiculous premium. Make an account on binance and you can buy btc now via creditcard for almost no fee.
 
Yes she said that the 5Dimes checks were from Canada. I've always used MG in the past. I've never cashed a 5Dimes check. So you're saying that any private corp bank can be used to cash 5Dimes checks? Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, PNC, etc,? If so that is music to my ears. As long as the amount is under a certain amount it should be hassle free correct? Is the amount anything under 10 thousand or 3 thousand? If I remember correctly it was 10 thousand but I wonder if that amount is now 3 thousand.
 
She said federal banks not me. By federal I wonder if she was talking about the Federal Reserve banks? But those are private corporations so I'm really not sure what she meant by federal.
 
I doubt it. But the customer service is very friendly. To be sure I would ask them.
 
$3000 max and I pay a $5 fee because it’s Canadian

and dimes charges $80 to cut the check and ship it. They do free payouts but only once a month
 
For payout They require proof of residence. Mortgage, utility bill etc. drivers license as well
 
I've used the same credit union for years. I stopped using banks decades ago. I guess I can open a new bank account account just for cashing checks. Wells Fargo sound good. I've cashed Bovada checks before at my credit union. But the 5Dimes customer service rep said no credit unions. Oh well. Thank you for your input. Thank you to everyone making comments.
 
I could probably get a renewed driving licence sent out to a family member as I lost mine anyway.
 
We had 3 of our bigger books down under offer this last year. None have so far.
 
Why would you create a paper trail from something that is grey/illegal?

The whole thing is sketchy as hell. Just use BTC (dont use coinbase).
 
I am going to buy my first BTC person to person. Seems the best way.
 
