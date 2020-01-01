General MMA Discussion & Future Lines- 2020

5Dimes is saying that it's first come first serve in regards to MoneyGram payouts. Seems to me they are just trying to herd everyone into Bitcoin. I have been wanting to learn how to use Bitcoin anyway so I am not that irritated. They also said that their 5Dimes checks can NOT be cashed by Federal banks or credit unions. WTF?! After asking the obvious follow up question they said they do NOT tell where to cash their checks. Again, WTF?! So their checks are worthless & they do NOT use MoneyGram. How come they were able to use both methods in the past but now they can not. Or is it more accurate to say they will not?