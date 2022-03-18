  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Gene Hackman or Robert De Niro - Who's the better actor?

Who's the better actor?

Problem is that both of them are almost the same in every movie. Hackman is that charming slightly/subtly menacing guy who is smiling at you but he may just be twisting a dagger in your guts.

Dinero is... well... dinero.

Hackman by virtue of never sinking to the level of dinero and taking any part in any crap movie just to get a paycheck.
 
They're two of the greatest of all time but I've probably seen more range in characters and behavior from De Niro, especially in his younger days.

Hackman has a lot of very good performances that people don't really talk about anymore though...and he didn't spend his later years embarrassing himself.
 
Much love for De-Niro but I think Hackman has more talent... Even though I like him less...
 
Hackman is a really unique talent. Deniro is the best of a generation of similar performers. Deniro is more influential but only because replicating Gene Hackman is basically impossible. Deniro has been in better movies and worse movies, but at his best I still think Hackman is better.
 
Interesting perspective. I agree Hackman very unique in the history of acting. There is no one like him at all.
 
They should have a Grudge Match to find out.....

Interesting...

Just for discussion's sake, what about, say... James Caan or Rod Steiger?
 
Hackman is the GSP of the acting world

DeNiro is the Chuck Liddell of the acting world

I preferred watching Chuck during his prime but GSP was so damned good.
 
I think Hackman has a little goofiness mixed in with the hard edge, heavy roles he can play. There’s a bit of John C Reilly crossed with James Caan in a few of his more famous performances.
 
I would say Rod Steiger had that goofiness. His role in In the Heat of the Night was very Gene Hackman style in my opinion.

I would also say Ronny Cox has some of the same qualities as Hackman, with more sensitive roles when he was younger and more of a hardass when he got older. He just usually didn't have nearly as much screen time to develop a character.
 
Deniro in GF2, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull > Hackman in any role. I love Hackman, but early Deniro is damn near untouchable. More range over those 3 roles than Hackman has shown throughout his entire career btw for all the range hounds. Method acting at its absolute finest.
 
No Wrong answer here but people saying Bobby D is one dimensional are just not watching enough of his movies. Sure he does a ton of Gangsters, but he also has a huge range of other characters:
Cape Fear-Psycho Southerner
Men of Honor-Racist Military Man
Raging Bull-Abusive Boxer
Taxi Driver-Nutty Psycho
Nutty Grandpas, Mentally ill people, Killers, Hospital Patients, Comedic character, so many
 
Those are good comparisons. Both fabulous actors indeed. Do you think Steiger influenced Hackman as an actor?
 
