Tough choice I believe. Both are exceptional actors.
Yup, Hackman is the better actor but DeNiro has the more iconic roles.Hackman, slightly. Does have a wider range and is more compelling in all honesty. Deniro has had more iconic roles though.
Hackman is a really unique talent. Deniro is the best of a generation of similar performers. Deniro is more influential but only because replicating Gene Hackman is basically impossible. Deniro has been in better movies and worse movies, but at his best I still think Hackman is better.
Interesting perspective. I agree Hackman very unique in the history of acting. There is no one like him at all.
Interesting...
Just for discussion's sake, what about, say... James Caan or Rod Steiger?
I think Hackman has a little goofiness mixed in with the hard edge, heavy roles he can play. There’s a bit of John C Reilly crossed with James Caan in a few of his more famous performances.
Just for discussion's sake, what about, say... James Caan or Rod Steiger?