  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Gene Hackman interview on Wogan (Nov 1986)

Is Gene Hackman in your top 5 greatest actors list?

  • Yes, he's #1 to me.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, he's #2-3 to me.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes he's #4-5 to me.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No he's not.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,868
Reaction score
43,674
I love this short clip interview. I love the fact he didn't like playing the tough guy ie. French Connection.

He had to get use to it. And obviously he did through the rest of his amazing career.

94 and still going. Bless him.



Here's Kevin Costner talking about Burt Lancaster, Hackman, De Niro and Connery.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,973
Messages
55,792,998
Members
174,934
Latest member
penny1

Share this page

Back
Top