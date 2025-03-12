  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Gender ideology is dying, common sense prevailing

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
22,971
Reaction score
25,623
This is Sarah McBride, US representative

75472829007-a-01-mc-bride-profile.jpg



This was Sarah McBride when he was Tim McBride

bb5f32da-b976-4454-aec9-aaf4f3b2fae4.sized-1000x1000.jpg



This is what happened today at committee hearing:



A House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing ended abruptly Tuesday after Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) referred to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first transgender person elected to Congress, as “mister.”


Self, who chairs the subcommittee on Europe, introduced McBride as “the congressman from Delaware” during a hearing on arms control and U.S. assistance to Europe. McBride responded by calling Self “Madam Chair.”


As McBride delivered her remarks, ranking member Bill Keating (D-Mass.) interjected, asking Self to repeat his introduction.


“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”


“We will continue this hearing,” Self responded.


“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” Keating said.




Self then adjourned the hearing, here is the video.

 
AmonTobin said:
Maga's obsession with the lgbtq community is creepy as fuck. Mind your own fuckin business.
Click to expand...
1. This topic has NOTHING to do with the LGB's, you guys keep trying to put completely separate categories all under one big umbrella to muddy the waters, but we're talking about one specific thing here

2. I couldn't agree more, everyone should just mind their own fucken business, most of all the narcissists who insist others play along with their perversions and fantasies, that's exactly what the whole conversation is about
 
Koro_11 said:
1. This topic has NOTHING to do with the LGB's, you guys keep trying to put completely separate categories all under one big umbrella to muddy the waters, but we're talking about one specific thing here

2. I couldn't agree more, everyone should just mind their own fucken business, most of all the narcissists who insist others play along with their perversions and fantasies, that's exactly what the whole conversation is about
Click to expand...
see you can throww the se arguments other way nobody should also play along with lgbt q t perverions and fantaies as well
 
This is a mess. The best way to remedy this situation is to create cutting-edge gender studies programs imho.
 
The T's will save us in WW3 bro! Trust the transitions!
 
TRYHARD 2001 said:
Love the right-wingers' rampant use of ALL CAPS when describing a fairly mundane incident.

"Shapiro PWNS Cocky Libcuck With FACTS!!!1!"
Click to expand...
Why is hell censored? Are these people 9 years old living on an Amish colony?
 
AmonTobin said:
Maga's obsession with the lgbtq community is creepy as fuck. Mind your own fuckin business.
Click to expand...
I agree keep transgender people out of the wrong restrooms, changing rooms, sports teams, prisons cells, shelters and make them correctly identify themselves in hospitals and on dating sights.

otherwise I don't really care about the issue much.
 
BEAST said:
Why is hell censored? Are these people 9 years old living on an Amish colony?
Click to expand...
That didn't really register for me till you mentioned it and now I honestly can't stop laughing!

What happened to free speech, bruh?

1da89b59-edcb-4dc5-8751-7b491710380a_text.gif
 
TRYHARD 2001 said:
Love the right-wingers' rampant use of ALL CAPS when describing a fairly mundane incident.

"Shapiro PWNS Cocky Libcuck With FACTS!!!1!"
Click to expand...
lol ya that looks dumb like the YT vids “OMG smart professor WRECKS Trumps PLAN , TRUMPS DONE!”

“ SHAPIRO DESTROYS STUDENT .. “
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Law House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney
16 17 18
Replies
341
Views
9K
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,237
Messages
57,016,148
Members
175,496
Latest member
fighting_falco

Share this page

Back
Top