Gen Z is (will be) the most conservative since the Boomers?

TeTe
I've been reading some interesting articles about Generation Z and about how they are already developing into more fiscally conservative and hard working than their predecessors.. Millennials.
I figured I'd link this one in particular because it has more of political overtone.
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/e...americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii
"Millennials were raised in a time of roaring prosperity, when video cassettes were a bigger influence than digital technology, and many came of age before the age of radical Islamic terror. Gen Z kids, by contrast, are “digital natives.” They’ve never known life without the Internet, and have grown up surrounded by instant access to the world’s harsh realities on their smart phones.
These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world."
How do you feel about this? Do you believe it to be true? This isn't a one off thing as I've read several articles that go on about similar ideas. Are we in for more Republican politicians on the Federal level in the coming years?
Here's an interesting article about the difference between Gen Z'ers and Millennials from HuffPo
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/george-beall/8-key-differences-between_b_12814200.html
One more link
https://www.forbes.com/sites/deeppa...ll-shape-the-future-of-business/#69eef38a76e8
