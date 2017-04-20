Gen Z is (will be) the most conservative since the Boomers?


I've been reading some interesting articles about Generation Z and about how they are already developing into more fiscally conservative and hard working than their predecessors.. Millennials.

I figured I'd link this one in particular because it has more of political overtone.

http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/e...americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii

"Millennials were raised in a time of roaring prosperity, when video cassettes were a bigger influence than digital technology, and many came of age before the age of radical Islamic terror. Gen Z kids, by contrast, are “digital natives.” They’ve never known life without the Internet, and have grown up surrounded by instant access to the world’s harsh realities on their smart phones.

These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world."

How do you feel about this? Do you believe it to be true? This isn't a one off thing as I've read several articles that go on about similar ideas. Are we in for more Republican politicians on the Federal level in the coming years?

Here's an interesting article about the difference between Gen Z'ers and Millennials from HuffPo

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/george-beall/8-key-differences-between_b_12814200.html

One more link

https://www.forbes.com/sites/deeppa...ll-shape-the-future-of-business/#69eef38a76e8
 
I think conservative in this instance means socially liberal-fiscally conservative, which is a welcome departure from the conservative parties of today. Gen Z is being raised by Gen Y, i think they'll be more conservative respective to their parents, but that the entire spectrum is going to be codified as farther left before that. Funny though, European conservatives are one of the better analogues i've seen.
 
Falsedawn said:
I think conservative in this instance means socially liberal-fiscally conservative, which is a welcome departure from the conservative parties of today. Gen Z is being raised by Gen Y, i think they'll be more conservative respective to their parents, but that the entire spectrum is going to be codified as farther left before that. Funny though, European conservatives are one of the better analogues i've seen.
So more libertarian? I can get with that.

However, I think that as of today Gen Z are probably raised more by X'ers for the most part since people are having kids later in life. That could play a part in their more conservative beliefs too.
 
Man, my coworkers can't agree who is a Gen X, Millenial or Gen Y person and now we're arguing about Gen Z? WTF
 
Old av was better IMO
 
Thurisaz said:
Boomers? Conservative?
<LikeReally5>
anything other than fat left is right wing these days actually the next Gen will be more moderate. Which I guess is a stones throw from Rush or Hannity to the far left.
 
Falsedawn said:
I think conservative in this instance means socially liberal-fiscally conservative, which is a welcome departure from the conservative parties of today. Gen Z is being raised by Gen Y, i think they'll be more conservative respective to their parents, but that the entire spectrum is going to be codified as farther left before that. Funny though, European conservatives are one of the better analogues i've seen.
TeTe said:
So more libertarian? I can get with that.

However, I think that as of today Gen Z are probably raised more by X'ers for the most part since people are having kids later in life. That could play a part in their more conservative beliefs too.
Not necessarily more socially liberal. I know because the Telegraph, IIRC, did a story on this last summer or fall, and I posted it to my Facebook wall. Among their responses, unfortunately, was a lower likelihood to tolerate the idea of gay marriage, but that's the pushback against corporate bullying such as what Disney has been doing in Georgia and other states in the South.

From a Quora post drawing on more than one of these surveys:
  • A 2016 American study found that church attendance was 41% among Generation Z, compared with 18 percent for Millennials at the same ages.
  • Generation Z is also more risk-averse in some areas compared to the Millennials. In 2013, 66% of teenagers had tried alcohol, down from 82% in 1991 and in 2013, 8% of Gen. Z teenagers never or rarely wear a seatbelt when riding in a car with someone else, as opposed to 26% in 1991.
  • A study done by the Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2016 found that generation Z had lower teen pregnancy rates, less substance abuse, and higher on time high school graduation rates compared to Millennials.
  • A survey done by The Gild said that generation Z was more liberal in areas like marijuana legalization, transgender issues and same sex marriage.
  • 40% of Gen Z classify themselves as socially liberal and 80% supports same sex marriage.
  • 76% are concerned about global warming.
  • According to The Daily Telegraph, Generation Z is most likely to look after their money and make the world a better place.
  • Generation Z outnumbers both the baby boomers and the Millennials and makes up 25% of the US population
  • Generation Z grew up during the great recession and has a feeling of unsettlement and insecurity.
  • Frank N. Magid Associates estimates that in the United States, 55% of gen Z are caucasian, 24% are Hispanic, 14% are African-American, 4% are Asian, and 4% are multiracial.
That contrasts with other surveys. I believe this is the survey referenced by the Telegraph article I posted-- carried out by a brand marketing firm called "The Gild":
http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2016/09/15/teenagers-more-likely-to-oppose-equal-marriage-and-tattoos/
Anyone born prior to the end of the war was classed as the Silent Generation, 1946 to 64 the Baby Boomers, 1965 to 80 Generation X, 1981 to 2000 the Millennials and from 2001 onwards Generation Z.

Only children over the age of 14 were questioned from Generation Z to ensure answers were credible.

When asked to give answers to social issues on a scale of one to five, from very liberal to very conservative, 59 percent of the youngest group said they were on the conservative end of the spectrum.

This contrasts with Generation X and the Millennials who said they were either very or quite liberal with 83 percent and 85 percent respectively.

One in seven of Generation Z said they were “quite conservative” when it came to the issues of same-sex marriage and transgender rights. This compared with only one percent of Generation X and two percent of the Millennials answering the same.

Over ten percent of teenagers said they hated tattoos and body piercings, whereas only two percent of Millennials felt the same.

When it came to financial matters, a quarter of Generation Z said they would rather not spend money they didn’t have, with a further 22 percent adding they wouldn’t buy “unnecessary, frivolous things”.

This compared to almost half of the baby boomers who said money “was made to be spent”.

A British Government report, released last year, found that modern teenagers are less likely to get pregnant and smoke fewer cigarettes. However, it also said that self-harm and eating disorders had increased.

Earlier this year, PinkNews reported on a contrasting study that stated over half of Generation Z don’t identify as straight.
I don't put that much stock into marketing firm surveys in the first place, but I am extremely skeptical that "Pinknews" is giving an honest tilt. The Advocate has been posting sham propaganda by calling it "studies" or "surveys" my entire life. I found "The Gild" survey to be more interesting for that reason.
 
Streeter said:
anything other than fat left is right wing these days actually the next Gen will be more moderate. Which I guess is a stones throw from Rush or Hannity to the far left.
Considering that "far left" in America is Center-Right everywhere else in the world, this is sublimely ironic.
 
Falsedawn said:
Considering that "far left" in America is Center-Right everywhere else in the world, this is sublimely ironic.
When you put it that way the "far left" sounds like it sucks ballsack at economics.
 
Madmick said:
When you put it that way the "far left" sounds like it sucks ballsack at economics.
I mean, the alternative is apparently "Fuck you I got mine" and "Austerity when we need it least", so i'm willing to call it ballsack across the spectrum.

I would go into how this is all just the intended late stages of Capitalism, but that's a story for another thread.
 
Falsedawn said:
Considering that "far left" in America is Center-Right everywhere else in the world, this is sublimely ironic.
Going a little too much to extremes there. Europe is much more liberal and considering what a cluster fuck it is we should steer the fuck clear of the u rope way.
 
Streeter said:
Going a little too much to extremes there. Europe is much more liberal and considering what a cluster fuck it is we should steer the fuck clear of the u rope way.
Yeah...I think our status as the preeminent economy in the world means that Europe is subject to different market forces than we are. Kinda why I think we have a vested interest in maintaining that status instead of engaging in isolationism and further investing in dying technologies, but that's just me.
 
I actually believe the TS has some merit. I have a 14 year old. Listening to him and his friends talk about Millennials is refreshing. They think the whole SJW movement is pure garbage and they find the Millennials to be "little bitches". The "hurt feelings brigade" which the Millennials are members of receives no respect from these younger kids.
 
The left is going through an odd time -- seems like there is a growing rift between moderate and extremist and they do not get along (like all the dunces who were blaming Jack V Savage for Hillary being the dem nom) The progressive left come off as a fad adorned by youth - doesnt come off as genuine but a trend that the next generation will grow out of. Moderate conservatives and the whacky religious right rarely change their views, and dont mind voting together to obtain their agenda.
 
Gregolian said:
Man, my coworkers can't agree who is a Gen X, Millenial or Gen Y person and now we're arguing about Gen Z? WTF
the scandinavian alphabet has 3 more generations of letters to work with

but America's gonna have to figure something out for the next one
 
