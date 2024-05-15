Gen Z Makes Less Than Millennials Did at the Same Age Gen Z is making less than millennials made a decade ago at the same age.

Gen Z really do have it worse: Those in their early 20s are earning less and have more debt than millennials did at their age With higher expenses and less money to pay for it all, the report added that 14% of Gen Zers are “extremely stressed out”, compared to just 8% of millennials in 2013.

Gen Z Makes Less Than Millennials Did at the Same AgeGen Z is making less than millennials made a decade ago at the same age.As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Gen Zs aged 22 to 24 were making an average of $45,493. At that same age 10 years ago, adjusted for inflation, millennials were making $51,825, according to a recent study by TransUnion. And the debt-to-income ratio is 4 percentage points higher for Gen Z than millennials, coming in at 16.05% compared with 11.76%, the credit bureau found.TransUnion attributes this to the fact that Gen Z, which is defined as the generation born between 1995 and 2012, has come of age during a high inflation economy, which has seen a 32% rise in cumulative inflation since 2013.Inflation peaked in June 2022, when the consumer price index shot up 9.1% year-over-year, its fastest rate of increase in 41 years — just as a sizable portion of Gen Z began entering the job market. And inflation has remained stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening campaign, with consumer prices excluding food and energy climbing at a 4.5% annualized pace in the first quarter of 2024 — up from 3.3% in the prior quarter.Gen Z have been relentlessly mocked for spending money they don’t have on avocado toasts, designer bags and luxury holidays—and then complaining that they’ll never be able to save up enough for a house deposit. But in reality, research echoes that the youngest generation of workers really do have it worse financially.A new study from credit reporting agency TransUnion found those in their early 20s are earning less, have more debt and see higher delinquency rates than millennials did at their age.taking a bigger bite out of Gen Z’s earnings than the generation before them: Millennials had around $47,000 of their annual salary left after their mortgage, student loans and other debts were paid. Meanwhile, Gen Zers are left with little over $40,000.Gen Z is getting screwed by inflation and have no hope for the future so they spend money because they see no point in saving for the future.