Gen Z don't want blue collar work

It's hard to become a Tik Tok influencer doing blue collar jobs
that's the irony, i bet it isn't. since most kids don't want to do blue collar jobs, most kids don't know shit about it. for that reason, i guarantee they'd watch someone stream doing their blue collar job. especially if it's like masonry where they can watch the progress and at the end see the finish product of a beautiful retaining wall or if it's a carpenter some nice wood deck etc., i say that because even before in 80s and 90s people liked watching Bob Vila, and now with even less people having the knowledge i'm sure there's kids who are curious and who have the natural inclination AND PASSION to build things.
 
Don't give them money don't give them free shit

Let them parasite their parents savings

Soon AI will eat most the jobs they seek too lol
 
I cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human.
 
Can you really blame them though? It's no different than people wanting to become rappers and basketball players, except now they want to become social media influencers where effort and talent is minimal in exchange for money.

If they're able to make a career doing nothing, more power to them.

But yes there perspective is poisoned
 
We're lacking in the trades, education, health care etc. Basic infrastructure is completely fucked yet we have millions of people not wanting to do anything besides make stupid videos and complain about everything online.

I brought this up before in the WR and people got upset with me. People just want to blame each other's political party without seeing how ridiculous society has become. It's pretty sad.
 
Obviously it is not an entire generation. But yes, more young people do not want to enter blue collar fields. Not sure why it bothers blue collar workers. Probably just makes your labor more valuable with less competition. But yeah, looking down on anyone for their job is messed up
 
Well depends if blue collar pays or not

In my country no point and i was electrician, made more driving forklift at terminal

One should not look down on jobs though
 
Lollllll more Gen X and Boomer rage bait
 
Shortly the four cherry picked examples from Dr Phil are irrefutable fact.

I've seen one of those quotes from the 1500s or 1600s. And I think there's one from ancient Rome too.

From what I understand a lot of high school kids today see Union trades as a potentially better deal than college. Learning from what millennials and Gen z had to go through.
 
I think that's the opposite because I have read that Gen Zs are attending trade schools instead of college than the previous generation
 
I cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human.
Tbh you should be against student loan forgiveness by default
Higher education is an investment (or gambling if you prefer), it's a needed phase to have access to higher paid jobs

Make no sense let them invest using everybody's money and then get the reward for themselves

Seems classic political move to buy votes, like all these free shit moves usually are
 
Tbh you should be against student loan forgiveness by default
Higher education is an investment (or gambling if you prefer), it's a needed phase to have access to higher paid jobs

Make no sense let them invest using everybody's money and then get the reward for themselves

Seems classic political move to buy votes, like all these free shit moves usually are
Getting an MBA is over a quarter million haha
 
Tbh you should be against student loan forgiveness by default
Higher education is an investment (or gambling if you prefer), it's a needed phase to have access to higher paid jobs

Make no sense let them invest using everybody's money and then get the reward for themselves

Seems classic political move to buy votes, like all these free shit moves usually are
it shouldn’t be. this line of thinking is fucking stupid.
 
I cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human.
It's bait my man. Gen-Z as a whole don't look down on this type of work, the young man in the video was actually saying it simply wasn't something he could see himself doing (he was an electrician for 3 years). He was making an argument that people should make money doing what they enjoy, but Dr. Phillip wanted to frame things in a way that seemed more black and white. It's no mistake he chose an online business owner and a chick with an obvious princess complex.

I will state however, that many admins in public education DO look down on the trades as they mostly come from privileged, wealthy families. It does trickle down to some students but mainly through ignorance. "Go to college or you'll be chucking boxes for Amazon" type of stuff.
 
