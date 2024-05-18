Gen Z don't want blue collar work

These fuckers are basically calling blue collar workers losers
It's hard to become a Tik Tok influencer doing blue collar jobs
Tbh you should be against student loan forgiveness by defaultI cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human.
Higher education is an investment (or gambling if you prefer), it's a needed phase to have access to higher paid jobs
Make no sense let them invest using everybody's money and then get the reward for themselves
Seems classic political move to buy votes, like all these free shit moves usually are
It's bait my man. Gen-Z as a whole don't look down on this type of work, the young man in the video was actually saying it simply wasn't something he could see himself doing (he was an electrician for 3 years). He was making an argument that people should make money doing what they enjoy, but Dr. Phillip wanted to frame things in a way that seemed more black and white. It's no mistake he chose an online business owner and a chick with an obvious princess complex.I cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human.