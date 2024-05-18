Gen Z don't want blue collar work

Richmma80 said: I cannot believe how much they look down on people like me. Now THIS is why I don't want student loan forgiveness. I don't want to pay for the schooling of people who think I'm a lower class of human. Click to expand...

It's bait my man. Gen-Z as a whole don't look down on this type of work, the young man in the video was actually saying it simply wasn't something he could see himself doing (he was an electrician for 3 years). He was making an argument that people should make money doing what they enjoy, but Dr. Phillip wanted to frame things in a way that seemed more black and white. It's no mistake he chose an online business owner and a chick with an obvious princess complex.I will state however, that many admins in public education DO look down on the trades as they mostly come from privileged, wealthy families. It does trickle down to some students but mainly through ignorance. "Go to college or you'll be chucking boxes for Amazon" type of stuff.