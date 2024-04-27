Pedal rose quartz bike traveling east on the west coast highway bridge...over troubled waters.

Pressure shapes gems, and its our eyes that actually bring them to life...line...to phone calls not heard in centuries, as many sentries as we can we muster?



Flattened to unmeasurable specs of smooth, the floor is like glass...millions of years of growth to be sliced like bread, only to be used as "cutting boards"... the irony.



What happened to the everlasting tuesday night romances down at the ice cream bar?

Did we lose a bet?, or I bet we would let the fret fly high like Jimi...what do you know about this... clenched fists...twist.



Burning it down like mines grind down into the mountains west and east... it's an endless feast to unleash on the savage beast..at least, at when...why not?... because fuck what you or I want.

Clipping the towns clips or ships, or is the real question...do they deliver...me and you from evil?



Pop up like toast in the early morning dawn, the fawn is in my drip drop dreams of fantastic gob stoppin qualities.

Its not there its in the clear, the smell of fresh bread is in the air.

Its 2am and the neighbors dog is barking Frank Sinatra's I did it my way...great voice on that mutt.



Round 2 he bleeds ruby red... crystals forming in his head like stalagmites.

Watch that callused hand smother all spaces...winner, pop the laces behind these places and digitally scan...all the faces.

Ride out...take the sun with you...you're gonna need it where you're headed.



~SL