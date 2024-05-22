News Gegard says PFL is the worst promotion he's ever worked for.

A little bit concerning considering the amount of promotions Gegard has been with over the years.
 
ufc is off this weekend. The pfl takes advantage of an open weekend by being off as well. Brilliant
This criticism has always annoyed me. These other companies aren't sitting around waiting for the UFC to be done scheduling, and then rushing to book venues and put their own cards together. That's not how any of this works.

I've seen people give Bellator shit for being on the same weekend as a UFC card, even though Bellator's card was announced first.
 
This criticism has always annoyed me. These other companies aren't sitting around waiting for the UFC to be done scheduling, and then rushing to book venues and put their own cards together. That's not how any of this works.

I've seen people give Bellator shit for being on the same weekend as a UFC card, even though Bellator's card was announced first.
Ufc hasn’t schedule an event on Memorial Day weekend in 8 yrs. 2 dates that they can clearly take advantage of and they don’t. Memorial Day weekend and the night of the Abu Dubai card. They never do
 
