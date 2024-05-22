podsox said: ufc is off this weekend. The pfl takes advantage of an open weekend by being off as well. Brilliant Click to expand...

This criticism has always annoyed me. These other companies aren't sitting around waiting for the UFC to be done scheduling, and then rushing to book venues and put their own cards together. That's not how any of this works.I've seen people give Bellator shit for being on the same weekend as a UFC card, even though Bellator's card was announced first.