Almost every business looks over the books and sees what they are agreeing to take on. Either the PFL is inept or they are lying.Helwani said in another segment (outside the Mousasi interview) that Bellator re-signed Mousasi to a new contract at the 11th hour while the sale to PFL was going down.
Pretty dirty to sign a deal like that when you know you aren't the ones who are going to be paying him. I don't blame PFL for being upset with it, clearly Mousasi's stock is down after his last two losses.
