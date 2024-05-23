News Gegard Mousasi released from PFL/Bellator

Amazing how the release comes right after his Helwani interview (virtually validating he was telling the truth). Just makes Davis and PFL look even more skullduggery than they already are.
 
Helwani said in another segment (outside the Mousasi interview) that Bellator re-signed Mousasi to a new contract at the 11th hour while the sale to PFL was going down.

Pretty dirty to sign a deal like that when you know you aren't the ones who are going to be paying him. I don't blame PFL for being upset with it, clearly Mousasi's stock is down after his last two losses.
 
svmr_db said:
Almost every business looks over the books and sees what they are agreeing to take on. Either the PFL is inept or they are lying.
 
TorontoTO said:
Almost every business looks over the books and sees what they are agreeing to take on. Either the PFL is inept or they are lying.
They're (PFL) damage controlling and scapegoating. Lima & Cyborg's (according to Mousasi) deals were the same, yet they can't get any fights.
 
Ariel has become a PFL ass kisser…. As well with his new favorite person, Turki from SA. …. Davis is a clown … PFL since their beginnings have been a dirty business with 0 credibility … in 2024 they are still in court with the WSOF original ownership group …
 
