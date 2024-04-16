Won't shock me if Gegard was on one of those oddball deals like Coker signed Dan Henderson to back in the Strikforce days. Either way Gegard is probably making a solid 250K to 350K a fight.



It's hard for any of these org outside the UFC to pay guys like Gergard 250K-500K to fight when they aren't the champ or drawing very well. Plus on top of it he is at that age of riding off in the sunset. Some would say he is already there.



This is a hard puzzle for the PFL to figure out. You talk about wanting to compete and are opening to talk to any fighter seriously in free agency regardless of status. But how do you make money off guys that demand the salary of a Gegard and you have events that fighter salary costs you 1.8M before you do anything. It's hard hump to get over and it's what usually kills those orgs in the end.



I know PFL loves the tournament format and 1M prize. But maybe they should do more like 2 or 3 weight classes a year and rotate instead committing to like 7 or whatever yearly and utilizing that money saved to put on larger costing events to keep and get fighters in the Gergard status.