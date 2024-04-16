News Gegard Mousasi frustrated by 'radio silence' from PFL, feeling pressured to 'take a pay cut'

TorontoTO

TorontoTO

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 14, 2021
Messages
13,223
Reaction score
16,986
Mousasi said his management is activity trying to get answers from the PFL in the most professional way possible. Taking his gripes public is not his preferred method, but the 38-year-old, who would be ready to jump into a training camp immediately, thinks voicing his frustrations through the media is the only move left at this point.
“The problem is my manager tried to contact them and they don’t even respond,” Mousasi said. “There’s no effort to promote or get me a fight. It’s radio silence with them. People think I’m retired. They’re trying to be No. 2 organization in the world, but I think at least what they can do is tell me what their plans are with me.
Click to expand...

Full Article
 
PFL is a shit show … it doesn’t matter how much the Saudi’s invested and how much money of investors they have … it’s a wrongly ran company … Bellator is already a lot worse than before .. and PFL will continue burning money for a few more years with no direction whatsoever… delusional people like Davis think they are competing with the ufc and that is killing them
 
KeeSmyth said:
Coker had his flaws with promoting the product but he must be the most loved/respected MMA guy out there with the fighters
Click to expand...
Hearing that Bellator only had 20 employees when it was sold, I don’t really know how much you could have expected from him since Viacom obviously didn’t want to spend anything
 
Won't shock me if Gegard was on one of those oddball deals like Coker signed Dan Henderson to back in the Strikforce days. Either way Gegard is probably making a solid 250K to 350K a fight.

It's hard for any of these org outside the UFC to pay guys like Gergard 250K-500K to fight when they aren't the champ or drawing very well. Plus on top of it he is at that age of riding off in the sunset. Some would say he is already there.

This is a hard puzzle for the PFL to figure out. You talk about wanting to compete and are opening to talk to any fighter seriously in free agency regardless of status. But how do you make money off guys that demand the salary of a Gegard and you have events that fighter salary costs you 1.8M before you do anything. It's hard hump to get over and it's what usually kills those orgs in the end.

I know PFL loves the tournament format and 1M prize. But maybe they should do more like 2 or 3 weight classes a year and rotate instead committing to like 7 or whatever yearly and utilizing that money saved to put on larger costing events to keep and get fighters in the Gergard status.
 
skylolow said:
Won't shock me if Gegard was on one of those oddball deals like Coker signed Dan Henderson to back in the Strikforce days. Either way Gegard is probably making a solid 250K to 350K a fight.

It's hard for any of these org outside the UFC to pay guys like Gergard 250K-500K to fight when they aren't the champ or drawing very well. Plus on top of it he is at that age of riding off in the sunset. Some would say he is already there.

This is a hard puzzle for the PFL to figure out. You talk about wanting to compete and are opening to talk to any fighter seriously in free agency regardless of status. But how do you make money off guys that demand the salary of a Gegard and you have events that fighter salary costs you 1.8M before you do anything. It's hard hump to get over and it's what usually kills those orgs in the end.

I know PFL loves the tournament format and 1M prize. But maybe they should do more like 2 or 3 weight classes a year and rotate instead committing to like 7 or whatever yearly and utilizing that money saved to put on larger costing events to keep and get fighters in the Gergard status.
Click to expand...
I had the same idea with rotating weight classes, give the guys a break and instead of having the stupid regular season, just take the top 8 ranked guys
 
Unfortunate for him. PFL are stupid.

As much as I thought their shows were pathetic, I do miss Bellator.

:(
 
MMAddict21 said:
I wonder how long the Saudi’s invest for before they give up on this shit show. I’m guessing they’re out by 2026.
Click to expand...
They pulled the rug from under Embracer last year (after Saints Row 2022 bombed), so a year sounds about right.
 
PFL is going to see all this bad press from former Bellator fighters, pay them what their contract states, and then go bankrupt lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,661
Messages
55,432,703
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top