Has any new information come out that credibly connects him to gang activity?

Has there been any movement on bringing him back to the U.S. or at least getting him out of prison?

And does anyone know if the Trump admin is going to reverse or review these deportations under the Alien Enemies Act?

So I’ve been following this bizarre and disturbing case and figured I’d ask here in case anyone has dug deeper or found more recent updates.The guy’s name is Andry Hernández Romero, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist who came to the U.S. last year seeking asylum. He said he fled because of threats from gangs and homophobic violence in his home country. No criminal record, passed his credible fear interview, and was legally in the U.S. while pursuing asylum.Then out of nowhere, the Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport him. They said he was part of a gang—Tren de Aragua—based solely on two tattoos: crowns over the words “Mom” and “Dad.” No arrests, no gang charges, no priors. Just tattoos. But those tattoos are apparently common in his hometown, part of their Three Kings Day celebration.He was deported directly to CECOT, El Salvador’s supermax prison that’s housing gang members under Bukele’s crackdown. No trial, no conviction, no charges in either country. Now he’s stuck in that prison system, and as far as I can tell, he’s never even been sentenced or formally charged with anything.His lawyers are pushing for his return. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Robert Garcia have both demanded answers. Even gang experts say Tren de Aragua doesn’t use tattoos as identifiers. The gang “evidence” came from a CoreCivic contractor who used to be a cop and got fired for misconduct.So my question is:This feels like a due process nightmare and I’m just trying to get a clear picture. Appreciate any insights or links.