Gavin Newsom's chances of being 2028 Democratic nominee surge—Poll Newsom's support ticked up in the latest poll after the Los Angeles protests over President Trump's immigration policy.

Newsom has long been viewed as a likely presidential candidate for Democrats, and has presented himself as a foil and leading opponent to the Trump administration.The Los Angeles protests earlier presented him with perhaps his highest-profile clash against the president so far.Newsom's handling of the protests has earned praise from many Democrats, and the latest poll finds that his support against other hypothetical candidates has ticked up since March.Newsom's support more than doubled in the latest poll of Democratic voters conducted by Morning Consult, though former Vice President Kamala Harris still held a strong lead over other potential candidates.Meanwhile, former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg saw his support drop from 10 percent to 7 percent, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's support increased from 5 percent to 7 percent, the poll found.While Newsom is viewed as a prospective candidate, his fellow Californian Harris has led most polls. Her decision about whether to run for president will shape the nature of the race. Harris has also been floated as a potential candidate to succeed Newsom as the California governor.