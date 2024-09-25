Elections Gavin Newsome Bans All Hemp THC Products Effective Immediately

I dont mess with the Devil's Lettuce so I dont really give a hoot but this one is still a bit surprising, I guess ole Gavin "3 Weeks To Flatten The Curve" New-scam aint never met a freedom he didnt wanna eradicate

gavinnewsom.webp



Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial emergency ban on all hemp THC products in California was approved by the Office of Administrative Law on Monday afternoon, effectively shutting down a thriving product category within California’s cannabis industry.

Retailers will no longer be able to sell popular products like drinks made with hemp THC, an intoxicating cannabis compound, and many types of medicinal products made with CBD, a nonintoxicating compound.

The emergency rules are effective immediately, meaning hemp THC products are now illegal across the entire state, according to a copy of the regulatory action obtained by SFGATE in a records request from the Office of Administrative Law.

Newsom has argued that lax rules have allowed underage youth to access intoxicating products, and he filed emergency rules earlier this month to completely ban them. But the hemp industry has said that the Newsom administration was abusing the emergency rulemaking process to pass the hemp THC ban and that banning hemp THC would have disastrous effects on medical patients who rely on hemp to treat a wide range of health conditions.

The Office of Administrative Law agreed with Newsom, writing in the order signed Monday that the emergency rules are “deemed to be an emergency situation.” The ban on hemp THC will be effective until March 25, 2025.
I think it's reasonable to want to keep cannabis products out of the hands of children but a complete ban strikes me as an over-reaction.

And since when do people refer to cannabis as hemp (two different plants) or am I missing something and they're actually extracting THC from hemp now?
 
They are probably just trying to stop businesses from sidestepping the regulations that are already in place for weed.

Weed is fully legal and is everywhere in California so who cares about hemp/THCA/Delta 8/Delta 9/whatever? Walk down the street to one of the hundreds of legal dispensaries.
 
Andy Capp said:
I think it's reasonable to want to keep cannabis products out of the hands of children but a complete ban strikes me as an over-reaction.

And since when do people refer to cannabis as hemp (two different plants) or am I missing something and they're actually extracting THC from hemp now?
Based on my understanding of the article it’s products with THC and or CBD derived from hemp.
 
nixkid said:
They are probably just trying to stop businesses from sidestepping the regulations that are already in place for weed.

Weed is fully legal and is everywhere in California so who cares about hemp/THCA/Delta 8/Delta 9/whatever? Walk down the street to one of the hundreds of legal dispensaries.
Again, the justification is that children are buying it. Kids can walk into a grocery store but not a dispensary, apparently.

Funny enough, I also think so-called energy drinks like Monster should be kept out of the hands of kids too but I never see anyone complaining about that for whatever reason. It's kinda fucked.
 
Source said:
Based on my understanding of the article it’s products with THC and or CBD derived from hemp.
Ah, so they're using a loophole because it's hemp instead of cannabis. Not surprised then that the governor felt a ban was appropriate until suitable legislation to deal with the difference can be put forward. It doesn't sound like it will restrict choice for adult consumers overly much until then.
 
Sounds like they are closing a loophole people are taking advantage of, normal THC and CBD still available. I don't think there is any difference I've had hemp CBD products and no different than normal CBD.
 
milliniar said:
Sounds like they are closing a loophole people are taking advantage of, normal THC and CBD still available. I don't think there is any difference I've had hemp CBD products and no different than normal CBD.
Why do it at all though?
 
nixkid said:
They are probably just trying to stop businesses from sidestepping the regulations that are already in place for weed.

Weed is fully legal and is everywhere in California so who cares about hemp/THCA/Delta 8/Delta 9/whatever? Walk down the street to one of the hundreds of legal dispensaries.
It's 100% that. The newly federally legal hemp derived gummies, drinks, etc were sidestepping all the existing state laws around cannabis products of the same nature.

It is good to have SOME regulation on gummies.

Gummies being capped at 10 mg of THC each is one thing, 200 or even 1000 mg THC hemp derived gummies is pretty wild and should be regulated.

Whippy McGee said:
Does that mean the wax pens are all going away? Flower only?
It means no change to any products that you could already buy in legal cannabis shops. Temporary ban on hemp derived products made in North Carolina and sold at gas stations / nicotine vape shops while they write new legislation to cover them.
 
