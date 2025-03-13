Gave a eulogy for a friend with a secret today. It did not go over well

But I am proud that I honored my friends wishes. I won't bore you with the early stuff, which I thought went quite well even though I'm a terrible public speaker.



But the final bit below really upset the family and some of the other attendees. I'll let you judge for yourselves if I did the the right thing honoring his wishes of if I should have gone with my first instinct and kept this stuff secret. I'd like to know which choice you would've made?



"I made Max a promise, that when this day came, and I was speaking for him that I would reveal a side of him, many if not all of you didn’t know. A side he was intensely proud of but also kept hidden from most of us.



First, let me say that if you only knew him as a friend or a work colleague, I’m sorry to say you missed out on a side of himself he truly loved but was too shy to share with just about anyone else.



Max’s acting, writing, directing, casting and producing of 312 episodes of “The erotic journeys of Waldamort the Elongated, hot blooded cold war spy”, his self-funded underground porn series truly gave meaning and direction to his life. He was devoted to his work, foregoing normal vacations and using all his weekends and time off, to produce the movies he would then post on www. TheeroticjourneysofWaldamorttheElongatedhotbloodedcoldwarspy (all one word) .ru.



He also used his love of tinkering to invent multiple special effects gadgets now ubiquitously used in the super spy porn sub-genre. The most famous being the explosive gel cum packets used in his action sequences. And yes, internet trolls have tried to blame him for the tragedies caused by these in other series, but people buying cheap Chinese knockoffs and expecting the same level of quality were foolish. Also, just about every other super spy porn series stole his designs for dildo laser guns and g-spot shurikens, without ever giving him either credit or royalties. He called things like this the dark side of the low budget self-directed underground porn industry.



So hopefully learning this has made it so we all know and understand Max just a bit better than we did before his passing. I know he struggled with the idea of sharing this with Y'all, but in the end he was afraid he would be misunderstood as an artist and asked me to share this only in his eulogy.



Now to all the parents, I ask that you to please get your kids out of the childcare area as we’re about to show a loop of all 312 episodes for anyone that wants to see Max’s passion in action. I know he would appreciate your taking the time to view his art now or in the privacy of your own homes.



Thank you everyone who came out today to see Max off.