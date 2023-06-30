Gattaca vs Dark City

Both are 90s scifi films with elements of noir, though dark city leans into it and the aesthetic a bit more.

Plots are overall pretty different. But both executed very well.

AuHbFy7d25NUgU9ane25nXeKeVK.jpg


Dark-City-1998-film-images-107269b7-232d-4da7-84e9-f98363b2106.jpg


I think highly of both films. Personally though I'll say Gattaca syncs up with me a bit more.

Which do you prefer.
 
Gattaca is a better film, but the premise of Dark City is more intriguing.

The idea that everything we remember is artificially implanted, even things that supposedly happened a few seconds ago is a serious mind fuck. I believe Dark City also partly inspired The Matrix
 
Both are very good. I’m not sure which I like better. Probably Dark City, though at this point I’ve seen it so many times I’m tired of it. I haven’t seen Gattaca as many times. And that must be because I don’t like it as much.
 
I saw Dark City at the dollar movies not long after it came out.

Had no expectations, and loved it.

Saw Cube for the first time maybe 3 or 4 years ago.

I enjoyed it, but I got the feeling like it’s one of those movies that was probably really awesome if you had seen it way back when, but now not so much.

Cool flick, but felt a little dated and low budget.

I’d still recommend it, and have a couple times.
 
