Gattaca vs Dark City

I saw Dark City at the dollar movies not long after it came out.



Had no expectations, and loved it.



Saw Cube for the first time maybe 3 or 4 years ago.



I enjoyed it, but I got the feeling like it’s one of those movies that was probably really awesome if you had seen it way back when, but now not so much.



Cool flick, but felt a little dated and low budget.



I’d still recommend it, and have a couple times.