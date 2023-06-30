Gattaca vs Dark City

revoltub
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2016
- Messages
- 29,324
- Reaction score
- 19,638
Both are 90s scifi films with elements of noir, though dark city leans into it and the aesthetic a bit more.
Plots are overall pretty different. But both executed very well.
I think highly of both films. Personally though I'll say Gattaca syncs up with me a bit more.
Which do you prefer.
Plots are overall pretty different. But both executed very well.
I think highly of both films. Personally though I'll say Gattaca syncs up with me a bit more.
Which do you prefer.