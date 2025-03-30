Did either of you read or understand my post? Do you understand what a spot price is?



The current price you pay for gas is not forward looking - it is a reflection of market dynamics currently in play. It's why when a hurricane happens and knocks out refinery capacity in the Gulf of Mexico, you see a jump in gas prices. Another great example is the start of the Ukraine war - oil shot up more than 50% because of worries surrounding potential disruptions in global oil supply.



I'm administrative agnostic (I could care less who is in power) - I do however take issue with people erroneously attributing cause and effect when they clearly don't understand how commodity prices actually function.



Also, a restriction on drilling permits has had no discernable impact on the price of oil or gasoline if you look at the charts. Oil is in a bear market.