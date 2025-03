In all seriousness, I appreciate @deadshot138 for waking up to this. I wish more right-leaning people would follow suit.Before the election, we warned that he was going to drive up the debt, enrich himself, fire govt workers and replace them with loyalists, and his tariffs would drive up prices and fuck the economy. What we heard back was, “Nuh-uhhhhh! Trump’s gonna Make America Hurdy Durr, and Do the Economy Woo Woo Magic,” and all of that.Listen: he’s not gonna do any of that shit. This is a revenge tour, and not just against liberals. It’s against the middle class, the poor, and workers everywhere. The dude could cite laws from 1798 and 1807 when it came to squashing free speech and deporting people, but when it came to our healthcare, he only had the concept of a plan. Time to wake up.