Movies Gary Oldman or Daniel Day-Lewis - Who's the more intense actor on film? (The Finals)

Who's the more intense actor on film?

Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Who's the 5 most intense actors based on their performances on screen?

We're not talking about the Method and how they prepare or how intense they are outside of acting. I'm talking about actors intensity on screen in their careers. Which actors do you find most intense. Al Pacino Robert De Niro Philip Seymour Hoffman Christian Bale Tom Cruise Laurence...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Based on their intensity in their performances, who takes it?

Gary Oldman


Daniel Day-Lewis
 
Hve either of these men wore a voodoo mask on set to convince themselves that they are in fact, a supernatural spirit of vengeance to prepare for a role?

No? Didn't think so

www.bbc.com

Nicolas Cage wore 'voodoo mask' on Ghost Rider set

Nicolas Cage used a voodoo style mask and believed he was the Ghost Rider while filming his latest movie.
www.bbc.com
 
200w.gif
 
Neither actor is more intense than Pacino or Nicholson imo

Sure they are arguably better actors but they are not as intense as these 2 lol

Sherdog like usual gets it wrong
 
