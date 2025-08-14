  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Gary Oldman in Bram Stoker's Dracula or Léon: The Professional - Which is his signature role?

Which is his signature role?

  • Vlad the Impaler - Bram Stoker's Dracula

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Norman Stansfield - Léon: The Professional

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Sid Vicious in Sid & Nancy.

Gary is such an excellent actor that many answers are acceptable.

You could even say Drexl in True Romance. The options are abundant.
 
