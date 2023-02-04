Crime Gary Glitter released

Holy shit!
Lock up your under 14s. After this stint and with Vietnamese young children, how is he not going to re-offend?
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64509245

Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term.

Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

He was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s.

A justice ministry spokesperson told the BBC Gadd will be closely monitored by probation officers.


The BBC understands he will be fitted with a GPS tag.

Gadd had been at the height of his fame when he attacked two girls aged 12 and 13 after inviting them backstage to his dressing room.


His youngest victim had been less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

Gadd had been held at HMP The Verne - a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset. Having received a fixed-term sentence, he was automatically freed halfway through his term.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC that "sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored" by the police and probation officers, and "face some of the strictest licence conditions".

"If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars," the spokesperson said.

Gadd will not be added to the sex offenders' register for these crimes, because they were committed before the registry was introduced. However, he was already ordered to sign the register for life when he returned to the UK after he was found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls in Vietnam in 2006.
 
Just let Ian Watkins out while we're at it to do a duet.
 
Why isn't there a law to just chemically castrate them? There's a paedo jail somewhere in the US where the prisoners actually ask for it. It dulls their tendencies to re-offend. That's a start, no?
 
Belaya Smert said:
He shouldn’t have been, It’s not a rehabilitatable crime.
I wonder, what if someone had just taken one of those inch-thick zip ties kind of like the ones that cops use for handcuffs, and put one around this dudes neck as tight as they could have, maybe right in the middle of the night while he was sleeping, the first time he messed with a kid. What would have happened?

I'm just wondering here.
 
Fugazy said:
I wonder, what if someone had just taken one of those inch-thick zip ties kind of like the ones that cops use for handcuffs, and put one around this dudes neck as tight as they could have, maybe right in the middle of the night while he was sleeping, the first time he messed with a kid. What would have happened?

I'm just wondering here.
You had me at Fairy Tale ending
 
Apparently he's going to be fitted with a GPS tag
 
It's not Garry Glitter you gotta worry about. He'll be watched very closely, given his status. He may as well have a sign on him. It's the nobodies you gotta worry about. Guys who could just move in next door to you after serving time for child abuse, with you being none the wiser, unless you frequent the sex offender registry.

That said, Glitter should not be out at all. That shit needs to be taken way more seriously by the courts. It seems universal to not take destroying children's lives as seriously as say, sticking up a gas station with a water pistol.
 
I remember when he was first convicted of child porn, it was literally shocking as nothing like this had happened before.

Now it's so prolific that I doubt some washed up glam rock star being convicted of CP would even be widely reported on.
 
hamlin said:
Whoopdiedoo.
Hopefully it zaps him any time he's within 10ft of anyone underage.
Yup...And it's not just about the GPS... hes still free. After all the kids he ruined... just no justice anymore..
 
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...-to-prison-after-breaching-licence-conditions

2606.jpg


The paedophile former pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison after a breach of his licence conditions, the Probation Service has said.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released in early February from HMP the Verne, a low-security, category C jail in Dorset, after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Jailed in 2015, he was freed automatically halfway through a fixed-term sentence and was subject to licence conditions.

On Monday, the Probation Service said Glitter, 79, had been recalled owing to a breach of his licence conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

His rerelease will be a matter for the Parole Board.

The move comes a few days after a photo emerged of the sex offender using a smartphone and reportedly asking how to access the “dark web”.
 
hamlin said:
Just let Ian Watkins out while we're at it to do a duet.
Christ can you imagine.
Mental innit. As if he's not gonna go to Laos or somewhere and start reoffending

Can we just off him? He's old as fuck anyway.
 
Less than a decade in prison for being an absolute monster. Motherfucker should have never seen the light of day again.
 
pv3Hpv3p said:
Less than a decade in prison for being an absolute monster. Motherfucker should have never seen the light of day again.
Mad isn't it.

Guy should never walk the streets again. His next offenses will be far more under the radar, hence him asking for dark Web advice. Cunt.
 
