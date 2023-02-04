Holy shit!Lock up your under 14s. After this stint and with Vietnamese young children, how is he not going to re-offend?Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.He was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s.A justice ministry spokesperson told the BBC Gadd will be closely monitored by probation officers.The BBC understands he will be fitted with a GPS tag.Gadd had been at the height of his fame when he attacked two girls aged 12 and 13 after inviting them backstage to his dressing room.His youngest victim had been less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.Gadd had been held at HMP The Verne - a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset. Having received a fixed-term sentence, he was automatically freed halfway through his term.A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC that "sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored" by the police and probation officers, and "face some of the strictest licence conditions"."If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars," the spokesperson said.Gadd will not be added to the sex offenders' register for these crimes, because they were committed before the registry was introduced. However, he was already ordered to sign the register for life when he returned to the UK after he was found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls in Vietnam in 2006.