Crime Gary Busey pleads guilty to sex offence.

At 81, I'd pretty much give him a pass on this. I watched him on Celebrity Big Brother and he's really not the full shilling, even 10 or so years ago when he was on it. He was bullied relentlessly and it was really quite a tough watch.

I had a guy with Downs at a convention grab my boob and wouldn't let go and I didn't file charges.
 
Ah the old I have Downs so I can grab your boob trick.
 
Probably thought he was still in character and had flashbacks ?

@1:16 ( hour and sixteen seconds)

 
Wasn't George Bush Sr known for sexually grabbing people when old and decrepit and in a wheelchair?

Didn't he do the "David Copp-a-feel" joke?
 
Really? Didn't know that. There were unsubstantiated rumours Stephen Hawking was getting up to shaganigans on Epstein Island too.
 
my grandpa had alzheimers at the end of his life. The last years he was a degenerate lol
No domestic worker lasted in his house because he was Trumping them (grabbing by the pussy), he would offer money, pull his dick out. All that on an wheelchair (his legs muscles atrophied). In the last week of his life he was on an intensive care unit, full of bedsores, asking the nurses to sit on his lap
 
You should have filed..

This is part of the predicament the country finds itself in.

If he were retarded I could understand, but by your judgement standards of the Hollywood elite, shame on you.

A pervert is a pervert, right?

In any Country you choose to reside.
 
I really think it depends on the level of assault. An elderly bloke who's a sandwich short of a picnic compared to being raped in a dark alley aren't quite the same. If he'd had his hand in my kickers then it would be a different story than copping a feel. I've had my ass smacked and pinched at work and not thought much of it.
 
you should've given them fingercuffs
ba dum tss
 
well,

If you’re one to allow your ass to get smacked and pinched at work with no consequences.

maybe you’re the wrong person to try to pick up this torch..
 
I've seen this. I lived in a nursing home for half a year. They lose their filter and hit factory default. It can be funny to watch but when the old ladies start trying to grope you, or you wake up with a grandmother in your room it's not as funny(still a funny story). When I moved out I got cussed out by a bunch of old ladies because I wouldn't take them with me
 
