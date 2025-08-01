fingercuffs
At 81, I'd pretty much give him a pass on this. I watched him on Celebrity Big Brother and he's really not the full shilling, even 10 or so years ago when he was on it. He was bullied relentlessly and it was really quite a tough watch.
I had a guy with Downs at a convention grab my boob and wouldn't let go and I didn't file charges.
