Gary Antuanne Russell-Andy Hiraoka WBA title fight ordered
Gary Antuanne Russell is already on to the next one, after Tuesday's WBA ruling required the newly crowned junior welterweight titlist to next face mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka.
“Should the parties fail to reach an agreement within the designated negotiation period – or if either side refuses to participate – the WBA reserves the right to call a purse bid.”
Russell fights under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner and is represented in talks by TGB Promotions. Hiraoka is a proud member of the Ohashi Boxing Gym in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan. Among his gym mates is four-division champ and pound-for-pound entrant Naoya Inoue, 29-0 (26 KOs).