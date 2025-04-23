News Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka WBA title fight ordered

M

MMALOPEZ

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 11, 2006
Messages
45,095
Reaction score
15,929
www.boxingscene.com

Gary Antuanne Russell-Andy Hiraoka WBA title fight ordered

Gary Antuanne Russell is already on to the next one, after Tuesday's WBA ruling required the newly crowned junior welterweight titlist to next face mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

“Should the parties fail to reach an agreement within the designated negotiation period – or if either side refuses to participate – the WBA reserves the right to call a purse bid.”

Russell fights under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner and is represented in talks by TGB Promotions. Hiraoka is a proud member of the Ohashi Boxing Gym in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan. Among his gym mates is four-division champ and pound-for-pound entrant Naoya Inoue, 29-0 (26 KOs).
 
big fight.
hiraoka finally gets some some spotlight...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 3.1 10pm ET Gary Antuanne Russell vs Jose Valenzuela
Replies
0
Views
73
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,548
Messages
57,539,352
Members
175,742
Latest member
moodymoo

Share this page

Back
Top