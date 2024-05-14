Garry would be a good champ

Comparing him to Leon is a low bar, Leon is probably the most boring striker in the UFC right now Garry is marginally better but isn't finishing fights either. Shavkat would make the most exciting champion out of the current crop of contenders. JDM after that.
 
Leon and Garry are pointy fighters. Don't see how Garry is such an upgrade.
 
So zero context to this shit thread, then? Just two random statements?
 
Don't much care who it is as long as they fight regularly. Doesn't seem like anyone in the top five wants to.
 
