Garry will beat Neal by decision and people will cry robbery

I saw a recent Garry interview and he is not nearly the person haters have made him out to be.
 
I thought Neal deserved the first 2 garbage rounds tbh. Idc who won that though, neither deserve it. Garry is not good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Colby should stay ready for UFC 299
Replies
19
Views
631
BigDramaShow26
B
C
UFC 298 Thoughts and picks (main card only)
Replies
9
Views
191
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
Unheralded Truth
L Edwards now clarifies why Ian Garry isn't welcome anymore
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
4K
KarateYeah
KarateYeah
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
The Legendary Scarface
UFC 298 Legendary Picks
Replies
5
Views
109
MaulingMyClown
MaulingMyClown

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,777
Messages
55,104,312
Members
174,606
Latest member
XADAMX25

Share this page

Back
Top