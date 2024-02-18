Garry will beat Neal by decision and people will cry robbery

ipowerslapmywife
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2023
- Messages
- 1,378
- Reaction score
- 3,576
Calling it now. It’ll be a close fight or even a clear win for Garry and people will say Neal was robbed just because they hate Garry lol
Last edited:
Calling it now. It’ll be a close fight or even a clear win for Garry and people will say Neal was robbed lol
When they wake up, maybeCalling it now. It’ll be a close fight or even a clear win for Garry and people will say Neal was robbed lol
Fighting on the outside is what you’re supposed to do against a shorter fighter. All neal did was panic wrestle and fence grab and got lit uprightfully so, he was running away the entire time.